Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/21/2024

-Everyone is shocked Anthony got eliminated instead of Ann Marie. She is upset by their reaction and isn’t shy about letting them know.

-The Gastro Gang is in the house to demonstrate how to make Beef Wellington. There is also breakdancing involved because why not?

-The teams now make their first meals of the night. Each chef is given a dish to cook on behalf of their team and there will be a taste off at the end.

-As they cook, Chef Gordon Ramsay has team members leave one by one until there is only one chef standing. In the end, Brandon is the only one on the blue team, while Hannah is the last one standing for the red team.

-It is not until the last five minutes that all the cooks are back in the kitchen.

-Before long, time is up and Chef Gordon Ramsay tastes the food from each team. The teams remain tied until the bitter end, so Chef Gordon Ramsay picks Hannah’s dish as the best for a tiebreaker. The red team wins!

-The red team get a luxury trip to NYC, while the blue team is going to be baking bread.

-Brandon has a punishment pass, so he decides to cash it in and have Ann Marie do the punishment. She is not a happy bunny.

-The red team and Brandon enjoy a day of bungee jumping, a sunset cruise, good food and fun.

-Amanda talking about her parents coming to America for a better life for their family and her seeing the Statue of Liberty made me cry. What a beautiful memory for her to make while on the show.

-Dinner service time!

-The blue team have a miscommunication about the scallops, leading to Chef Gordon Ramsay getting annoyed.

-Brittany gets overwhelmed and ends up getting yelled at by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

-The red team has a rough start but get things together. However, the blue team is ahead of them in terms of serving food.

-Kyle is annoyed that Lulu seems to be ignoring him.

-The blue team has lamb sauce on the NY strip and ice-cold Wellington. Kyle takes responsibility for the snafu.

-The red team messes up their halibut and lose their rhythm and standards….causing another Chef Gordon Ramsay meltdown.

-The red team finally gets it all together and their food served.

-Kyle gets overwhelmed and causes the team to fall behind.

-The blue team mess up their halibut, which upsets Kyle who was the one cooking it.

-The blue team gets kicked out because they messed up so badly.

-Lulu is taking it hard, but says Kyle is also to blame.

-Lulu and Kyle are in the bottom two, with Lulu going home.

-More next week, stay tuned.