What to Watch: 5/5/19
Originally posted on May 5, 2019 @ 12:25 pm
Happy Cinco de Mayo! Here is a look at what to watch while you enjoy your margaritas.
ABC: American Idol (8pm), Shark Tank (10pm)
CBS: Redline (8pm), NCIS: Los Angeles (10pm)
Fox: The Simpsons (8pm), Bob’s Burgers (8:30pm), Family Guy (9pm)
NBC: World of Dance (8pm), Good Girls (10pm)
AMC: Killing Eve (8pm)
Bravo: Real Housewives of Atlanta (8pm), Real Housewives of Potomac (9pm), Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (10pm) Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Sneak Peek (10:30pm)
CW: Supergirl(8pm), Charmed (9pm)
E!: Keeping Up With The Kardashians (9pm), Very. Cavallari (10pm)
Hallmark: When Calls The Heart (9pm)
HBO: Game Of Thrones (9pm),Barry (10:25pm)
Showtime: Billions (9pm), The Chi (10pm)
Starz: American Gods (8pm), Now Apocalypse (9pm)
TLC: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (8pm)
TNT: NBA Playoffs Nuggets vs. Blazers (7pm) Inside The NBA (9:30pm)