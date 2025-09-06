TV Shows

What to Watch: 5/5/19

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on May 5, 2019 @ 12:25 pm

Happy Cinco de  Mayo! Here is a look at what to watch while you enjoy your margaritas.

ABC:  American Idol (8pm), Shark Tank (10pm)

CBS: Redline (8pm), NCIS: Los Angeles (10pm)

Fox: The Simpsons (8pm), Bob’s Burgers (8:30pm), Family Guy (9pm)

NBC: World of Dance (8pm), Good Girls (10pm)

AMC: Killing Eve (8pm)

Bravo: Real Housewives of Atlanta (8pm), Real Housewives of Potomac (9pm), Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (10pm) Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Sneak Peek (10:30pm)

CW: Supergirl(8pm), Charmed (9pm)

E!:  Keeping Up With The Kardashians (9pm), Very. Cavallari (10pm)

Hallmark: When Calls The Heart (9pm)

HBO: Game Of Thrones (9pm),Barry (10:25pm)

Showtime: Billions (9pm), The Chi (10pm)

Starz: American Gods (8pm), Now Apocalypse (9pm)

TLC: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily  Ever After? (8pm)

TNT: NBA Playoffs Nuggets vs. Blazers (7pm) Inside The NBA (9:30pm)

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. What To Watch: 4/28/19
  2. What to Watch 5/12/19
  3. What to Watch: 5/6/19
  4. What to Watch 4/29/19
See also  Dirty Money Sneak Peek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *