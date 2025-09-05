The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 11/20/2024

-The Breakfast at Mary’s opening was probably the best opening of any franchise.

-I don’t think Angie is a helicopter mom, but I get why Elektra thinks she is overbearing….she is twelve. Everyone thinks their parents are too strict and overbearing at that age.

-Welcome back, Heather!

-Lisa had no idea boy raccoons have penises. I have no words.

-Lisa is filling Heather in on everything that happened at Palm Springs….making Bronwyn look bad and herself look like a victim.

-Todd telling Bronwyn she ruined the afternoon in Palm Springs and that her behavior was very unbecoming is a bit….problematic. Yes, she could have handled things better, but he is being really nasty and shaming her. I don’t like how he is more or less controlling her and telling her how to act.

-Seeing Angie have dinner with her father and tell him how much she appreciates him and how hard he worked for the family is so sweet and heartwarming.

-Angie wanting to be the kind of mom she never had is such a beautiful thing. She is doing her best and I know that Elektra appreciates it and loves Angie. It is so heartbreaking to see Angie break down about losing her mom and missing out on so much.

-As an aside, seeing Angie in a comfortable sweatshirt and minimal makeup is so cute.

-I want to go to a Breakfast at Tiffany’s party. It looks like it is going to be fun, but we all know it is going to end in a fight.

-Bronwyn shows up fashionably early and awkwardly sits with Eduardo the barkeep until Meredith shows up.

-Meredith knew and nailed the assignment with her Audrey Hepburn look.

-Lisa and Mary fight via confessional about their jumpsuits. Mary wore it on WWHL, while Lisa wore it to the party, claiming she saw it at a fashion show and got it first.

-Angie really nailed the Audrey Hepburn look as well. Whitney put her own spin on it and Heather looks like she is going to a PTA meeting on her way to the ski lodge.

-Mary inviting Britani to the party to prove she isn’t poor is so deliciously petty.

-Britani looks like she is doing the naughty office secretary in that getup.

-Heather thanking Mary for the invite and for including everyone is, as she says ‘serving c**t right out of the gate.’

-Britani is reading these women for filth for not inviting her to the party and for Angie bringing wine to her church event. Angie serves her back by pointing out that Britani drinks and is dating three men.

-Mary claims Jared is sliding into her DMS, but Britani doesn’t know because she ‘doesn’t want that soap opera.’

-Bronwyn and Britani are now fighting about things Britani allegedly said about Todd.

-Bronwyn doesn’t have a prenup? I agree with Heather, you do need one these days.

-Somehow, Todd collecting Starbuck mugs from every place he travels to makes him sort of adorable.

-What in the Blanche Deveraux is the big deal about Heather’s birthday?

-How did Bronwyn book the tickets without the proper information?

-Lisa, PLEASE let the whole coach ticket thing go! Also, Bronwyn was paying for her own ticket, so she gets to sit wherever she likes. It was also her anniversary trip, so she wanted to end it in style. Let. It. GO!

-Heather and Bronwyn have come to a truce. Britani is trying to make her own truce, but Bronwyn isn’t having any of it.

-Eduardo is just standing there like…I need a raise and to drink from my own stash of booze.

-Meredith wants Angie to take responsibility for….what exactly? Shawn didn’t even mention Brooks’s name on the podcast. Meredith should be mad at the bloggers who took what he said out of context.

-Angie and Meredith are fighting over the same tired rumors from last season and the blasted podcast.

-Why did Whitney grab Meredith’s phone?

-Mary kicked Meredith out of her house for not listening to her and just stepping away to cool off.

-Of course, Meredith makes herself into the victim.

-More next week, stay tuned.