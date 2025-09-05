“The Kindness Guy” Leon Logothetis Interviewed

Tell me about yourself and your career.

I used to have everything on the outside and nothing on the inside. As a former broker living in London I felt uninspired and depressed. After watching The Motorcycles Diaries I was profoundly influenced by the film and decided to give it all up for a life on the road. This is what started my journey to travel around the world on kindness.

How would you describe your new book?

It’s a guided journal with actionable adventures to live a more full, happy life.

What made you decide to write it?

People often say to me, “I can’t just quit my job and go around the world being kind” which is what inspired me to write this journal to show people that kindness is actually how you show up moment to moment. You do not need money to be kind.

What to you hope people like about it?

I hope that people realize that kindness is a win, win in your everyday life, and feel that these adventures are accessible and easy to do.

Tell me about your show.

The Kindness Diaries follows my journey traveling around the world solely on the kindness of strangers, and at the end of each episode we give an unexpected life changing gift. On season 2, which is currently available on BYUtv and Netflix, I travel from Alaska to Argentina.

What do you hope people like about this season?

I hope that they remember that kindness is inherently a part of who they are and that it’s awesome to be kind!

How do you think you impact society by being ‘the kindness guy?

I would like to think that I am impacting society by reminding people that they too can be kind. The news only gives us a very small view of the world we live in and I hope to show people that kindness is thriving around the world.

What else are you working on?

I am currently working on a new documentary and season 2 of The Kindness Diaries where I will travel from Scotland to Singapore.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

I am very silly…

What are you watching on TV these days?

I actually do not watch much TV.

Anything else you want to share?