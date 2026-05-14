Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for 5/14/2026

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS opens with Georgie going over the books and worrying, while Mandy helps him out. She says that she is better at math than he is and notices the big number might be what they made.

Audrey also looks at it and they are doing even better than they thought in terms of the business. Georgie wants to go out and celebrate, but Mandy wants to stay in, creeping Audrey out. Georgie and Mandy exit to celebrate.

Ruben gives the books a look himself and says they should each get a bonus. They agree that paying off their debts is the smart thing to do, but then decide to take bonuses.

Georgie talks about the boom in business at dinner, causing Connor and Mandy to make fun of Jim for not being able to do the same. Georgie defends Jim, making him happy.

The topic switches what Georgie should do with the bonus. He wants to open up a retirement fund, while everyone else thinks he should treat himself. Mandy even offers to take him shopping since he needs new clothes. She points out that he wears stuff he wore in high school and he says that it wasn’t too long ago.

Jim and Audrey talk about making their first big money at the store. She talks about splurging on a rocking chair with Connor and he admits he got fifty-line Super Bowl tickets. She is not happy, causing them to argue and her to admit she also has secrets….which she will share in twenty years.

Mandy takes Georgie shopping and he is not interested in buying any clothes she wants. She keeps pushing, but he says no….so she asks to go to the shoe store.

At work, Ruben shows off his new car and is surprised Georgie didn’t buy anything yet. They banter a bit about it and what he should to with the money.

Jim and Audrey continue to fight over his secrets.

That night, Georgie shows off the jacket he liked at the store. Mandy is delighted and says they deserve to treat themselves. He wants to know what she brought, and she says it is more important that they are happy.

Jim offers to help Audrey with the laundry and gives her Astros tickets for them. She says she still won’t share her secrets and has him finish the laundry.

Georgie sees a Jet Ski and impulsively buys it, shocking Mandy. He says he always wanted one and she wishes he would have asked first. He compares being on one to Baywatch and says he is going to ask himself what the Hoff would do. Mandy thinks this is crazy but he makes it even crazier by saying that they can all use it to escape a tsunami.

Audrey wants the Jet Ski gone, as does Mandy, so Audrey asks him to move it. Mandy pretends to act shocked when Georgie complains.

Connor and Jim talk about the secret Audrey is keeping, with Jim asking Connor if he knows. Needless to say, Connor is creeped out.

The Jet Ski is now in the shop, annoying Ruben, who wonders why he bought it and thinks the whole thing is stupid.

Audrey finally confesses that she knows about the casino trip disguised as a tire convention trip. He says this is his secret and she says hers is that she knows. He continues to bug her about the secret.

Georgie comes home and says he backed the Jet Ski into Ruben’s car. Mandy thinks this is a sign that the Jet Ski was a mistake, and they argue over buying it and when to use it.

Mary agrees to hold onto the Jet Ski when he reminds her of an incident with Sheldon that resulted in the FBI being called…..by Mary herself. The Jet Ski is there through many seasons as the episode comes to a close.