Celebrity Spotlight: Duke Williams

Duke Williams is talented, kind and handsome. He has the personality that makes you want to take him home to mom, the kind of talent that keeps you wanting more in every role he plays and a killer smile. He has been in several projects, including

Sober and Derek is Funny and shows no signs of slowing down.

Now the New York native is appearing in a brand new movie, set to be released today called The Dirty Kind. The movie is a political thriller that promises to have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Duke revealed that he found the role to be one of the most interesting ones he has done in his career. He loves the fact that he gets to play such an intense role and looks forward to seeing how fans react to it.

While he did not give a ton of things away (after all, he wants his fans to be surprised!) he did say there was one particular scene that he is looking forward to having fans see. The scene has to do with him being dragged out of a car…..and you will need to tune in to see the rest. He says this was a standout scene for him and one that he considers to be one of his favorites to film.

So what is next for the former culinary student? Duke plans on staying busy with his budding acting career. He has a short horror film in the works, as well as some other secret projects he looks forward to sharing in the future. However, his dream role would be to play Marvin Gaye. No matter what, he will continue to thrive and succeed and I look forward to seeing it happen in the future.