Gone Preview 5/1/19

An attorney’s kidnapping is followed by the disappearance of an immigrant caretaker, prompting Frank (Chris Noth) and his special task force to work in tandem with local law enforcement. Furthermore, the team quickly learns Frank has a very personal connection with someone they’re now working alongside. Racing against the clock, when the two seemingly separate kidnappings turn out to be part of the same case, it’s up to the group to find out how the two are related. Meanwhile, Frank’s transgressions come back to disappoint Kick (Leven Rambin), straining their relationship. The all new episode, “Secuestrado,” airs Wednesday, May 1 at 9/8c on WGN America.

