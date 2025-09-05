Big Brother 27 Recap for 9/4/2025

Tonight is the final non-jury eviction on CBS’s Big Brother 27. When we last left our houseguests, Morgan removed herself from the block and Ashley was put up in her place, causing the attorney to go off on the Dungeon Master.

The episode picks up with Ashley telling Keanu to never interrupt her again. He yells at her, Rachel yells at him and there is a lot of tension in the house. Ashley vows to win the BB Blockbuster and plots to put Keanu on the block next week.

Rachel is Team Ashley, but torn between supporting Vince, with whom she is in The Judges alliance and Mickey, with whom she has worked with in the past.

Mickey cries to Kelley about how she wants to stay. Kelley promises to support her, but still feels loyalty to Vince.

Morgan and Mickey also talk about what to do. Mickey tells her she wants to stay and Morgan wonders if she should work to keep her friend and break up the duo of Ashley and Rachel or stay with The Judges alliance.

Keanu warns Ava that Rachel wants to target her, leaving her confused as to whose story is actually the truth. Ashley gets wind of this and starts another fight with Keanu, with Rachel jumping in to help her.

Ava tells them all to leave her name out of their mouths. She knows that she is the swing vote and as much as she hates this situation, she thinks it is kind of cool they are fighting over her.

Vince hopes this whole debacle won’t cause Ava to vote against him in order to spite Keanu.

Mickey talks to Will and Ava and admits she is still scared about what can happen if she and Ashley are on the block.

Ava wants to get rid of Mickey, but tells her she is still on the fence. Will also seems to be on the fence.

Vince talks to Mickey and says they should save each other if one of them wins BB Blockbuster. She worries about the aftermath of this.

Mickey talks to The Judges alliance about keeping her, leaving Will more confused than ever.

BB Comp! They need to grab DNA balls in a wind chamber and then place them in a test tube in the correct color order. The one who finishes first wins.

Vince wins and is off the block.

Ashley and Mickey each give their final appeals to stay.

Live eviction!

Vince votes to evict Ashley.

Rachel votes to evict Mickey.

Will votes to evict Mickey.

Kelly chooses to evict Mickey.

Lauren chooses to evict Mickey.

Morgan chooses to evict Mickey.

Ava chooses to evict Mickey.

In 6-1 vote, Mickey is evicted from the Big Brother Household.

In her interview with Julie, she says she is stunned that her alliances didn’t have her back. She is even more shocked that Vince was the only one who voted to keep her. Julie tells her about the secret alliance, aka The Judges. Mickey feels betrayed by Morgan and Will when she finds out this information.

After the goodbye messages are shown, Julie tells the remaining houseguests that everyone will either be a part of the jury, a finalist or win.

Lance Bass is in the house as a BB superfan. He loves Ava and Morgan and announces he will be on Big Brother Unlocked tomorrow night.

Mastermind is back to announce his month of mayhem! The houseguests will get an invite to the White Locust Resort, with one person not returning.

More Tuesday, stay tuned!