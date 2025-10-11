Sofia Coppola’s AFI Pick

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Sofia Coppola attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Originally posted on April 28, 2020 @ 1:37 pm

Sofia Coppola just shared her AFI Movie Club selection: THE LAST PICTURE SHOW. The film stars Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges and Cybill Shepherd and is ranked as one of the greatest American films of all time on AFI’s 100 Years…100 Movies – 10th anniversary edition.

 

TRIVIA: Cloris Leachman won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar® and Ben Johnson won for Best Supporting Actor for their performances in THE LAST PICTURE SHOW!

