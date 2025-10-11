Top Chef Sneak Peek

Bravo’s “Top Chef” makes Destination Canada the backdrop for Season 22 with host Kristen Kish, head judge Tom Colicchio, and perennial judge Gail Simmons who hails from Canada.  

The series premieres Thursday, March 13 on Bravo with an entire season of supersized episodes airing every Thursday night from 9—10:15 p.m. Episodes will be available next day on Peacock. 

The Emmy, James Beard, and Critics Choice Award-winning series produced by Magical Elves, brings a new crop of chefs together for the ultimate culinary showdown. This season, 15 rising star chefs will compete for the highly sought-after title, across the diverse and vibrant culinary scenes and ingredients of our neighbors to the north, highlighting Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Prince Edward Island for a chance to win the largest grand prize package in “Top Chef” history.   

The winner will take home the grand prize of $250,000 provided by Saratoga® Spring Water, the official water of “Top Chef”; Delta SkyMiles® Diamond Medallion® Status and a $125,000 flight credit to spend on travel with Delta Air Lines; a feature in Food & Wine magazine, and an appearance at the annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. And for the first time ever, the winner will headline their own exclusive dinner at the historic James Beard House in New York and have the opportunity to present at The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago, IL.  Throughout the season, the chefs will also have the opportunity to win a cash prize at every Quickfire Challenge and select Elimination Challenges with more than $150,000 in total up for grabs. 

MEET THE CHEFTESTANTS 

·        Anna “Anya” El-Wattar – San Francisco, CA 

·        Paula Endara – Lexington, KY 

·        Tristen Epps – Houston, TX 

·        Corwin Hemming – Brooklyn, NY 

·        Katianna Hong – Los Angeles, CA 

·        Lana Lagomarsini – Harlem, NY 

·        Henry Lu – Houston, TX 

·        Vincenzo Loseto – St. Helena, CA 

·        Zubair Mohjir – Chicago, IL 

·        César Murillo – Chicago, IL 

·        Massimo Piedimonte – Montreal, QC 

·        Bailey Sullivan – Chicago, IL 

·        Kat Turner – Los Angeles, CA 

·        Shuai Wang – North Charleston, SC 

·        Mimi Weissenborn – Portland, ME

