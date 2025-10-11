Joe Jonas in Cup of Joe on Quibi

October 11, 2025 Sammi Turano Previews 0

Originally posted on April 28, 2020 @ 12:56 am

Joe Jonas now has his own show on Quibi! Check out a sneak peek of Cup of Joe below!

An eight-part travel series starring Joe Jonas. As one third of the global music phenomenon Jonas Brothers and lead singer of DNCE, Joe has traveled the world, city after city. But between whirlwind pit stops and racing between concert venues, Joe has only scratched the surface of what these places actually have to offer. Before he hits the stage on his sold-out Happiness Begins tour, Joe will experience each city like a true native as he pairs up with celebrity friends at each destination. This global superstar is finally seeing the world.

Guests and locations: Sophie Turner (Amsterdam), Tina Fey (New York), Matthew McConaughey (Austin), Nick Jonas (Barcelona), Kevin Jonas (Barcelona), Lewis Capaldi (Berlin), David Hasselhoff (Berlin), Nicole Scherzinger (London), Lewis Hamilton (Paris), and Jack Black (Los Angeles).

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. LEGO Masters Releases New Preview During Super Bowl
  2. Tigertail on Netflix: Sneak Peek
  3. Netflix’s The Main Event Sneak Peek
  4. Netflix Releases The Innocence Files Trailer
See also  The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast Sneak Peek
About Sammi Turano 7410 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*