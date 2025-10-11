Jeff Goldblum Announces AFI Movie Pick

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Actor Jeff Goldblum attends the Calvin Klein Collection fashion show at New York Stock Exchange on September 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

April 27, 2020

Jeff Goldblum announced  his AFI Movie Club selection: M*A*S*H. The film is ranked #54 on AFI’S 100 Years…100 Movies – 10th Anniversary Edition list of the greatest American films and #7 on AFI’s 100 Years…100 Laughs list. And AFI named the M*A*S*H theme song one of the best movie songs in American film!

Trivia: Ring Lardner, Jr. won an Academy Award® for Best Screenplay for M*A*S*H. The film also received Oscar® nominations for Best Supporting Actress, Best Directing, Best Film Editing and Best Picture – and won the 1970 International Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival!

