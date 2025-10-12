Neil Patrick Harris Announces AFI Movie Pick for 5/4/2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Neil Patrick Harris visits SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show at the SiriusXM Hollywood Studios on September 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Originally posted on May 4, 2020

Neil Patrick Harris announced the latest AFI Movie Club selection: STAR WARS: EPISODE IV – A NEW HOPE. The film has been a consistent fixture on AFI’s various lists of America’s greatest movies – first appearing at #15 on the original AFI’s 100 Years…100 Movies list. The film also boasts contributions by no fewer than three AFI Life Achievement Award recipients – writer/director George Lucas, star Harrison Ford and composer John Williams!

 

TRIVIA: Chewbacca the Wookiee was based on George Lucas’ dog, a large Alaskan malamute who would sit in passenger seat while Lucas drove around town. The dog’s name? Indiana!

