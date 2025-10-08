Robert De Niro Makes AFI Movie Announcement

Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro announced AFI Movie Club’s  selection: DR. STRANGELOVE OR: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LOVE THE BOMB. “Gentlemen, you can’t fight in here. This is the War Room!” The film appears on several of AFI’s lists of the greatest American films – including #3 on the AFI’s 100 YEARS…100 LAUGHS!

 

DID YOU KNOW? Stanley Kubrick ordered 3,000 custard pies for the production. They were to be used in an alternate ending depicting a pie fight between the Russians and the Americans. View exclusive AFI Archive clips of Samuel L. Jackson and Robin Williamstalking about their favorite DR. STRANGELOVE moments.

