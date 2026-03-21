Scrubs Recap for My Angel

Scrubs on ABC opens with JD narrating about AI and talking to a patient named Mr. Miller about his prescription, all while talking to AI for help in explaining thins.

Amara and Asher are awkwardly flirting when Blake knocks into Asher, as a way to get him to change the subject and be less awkward.

He also talks to Estelle the chatbot while Turk and Raffi make fun of him and tells him he should start dating. Raffi talks about his own chatbot lover Katniss. Turk rolls his eyes but follows JD anyway as he walks away.

Sibby and Elliot talk about their dating lives while cuddling under blankets. Sibby wants to set her up with her boyfriend’s grandson, but Elliot isn’t interested. As they talk some more, Sibby’s alarm goes off and she says break is over and if Elliot doesn’t go back to work, she will need to write her up.

Meanwhile, Turk and JD talk about how JD can get back into the game. There is a fantasy dance sequence that leads to JD wondering if he needs sex anymore. Turk slaps him.

Dr. Park makes fun of JD for wearing cologne and is overall rude to him for no reason. Turk calls him out on it and says they used to be friends before JD came along. Park says they will be friends when JD fails.

JD sees a beautiful girl playing the harp and tries to talk to her, but she doesn’t hear him. He introduces himself and she says her name is Lily. As they talk, another patient thinks he might be in heaven. JD goes to help the patient tie his gown.

Asher and Elliot talk to their patient Pauline about her liver surgery. Elliot adores her and wants to do anything in her power to make sure she gets her liver transplant. Asher focuses on the medical side of it, upsetting both ladies.

Blake is in charge nurse DuBois’s chair. This causes a fight with the men and Nurse Pippa. Amara tries to defend him, but it turns into a tense moment with Dr. Park telling him he has to carry hot urine to the lab. Blake offers to buy pizza to make up for it, with Pippa requesting pepperoni.

Dr. Tosh and Turk help JD on the dating apps. She wants to help him by posting a picture of him with a puppy, ring light and filters and then insults him by thinking he is older than he is.

Asher and Elliot realize their liver donor is on life support and debate on how to react, settling on a fist pump.

The charge nurses tell Elliot about JD moving on. Sibby says Elliot wants to be alone for the rest of her life, which shocks the nurses and embarrasses Elliot.

Amara and Blake talk while getting the pizzas. Things are awkward and then her purse is taken. The robber hits his head and is knocked out, so Amara goes to grab her purse.

The liver donor didn’t work out, upsetting Elliot and Asher, who have no idea how to tell Pauline.

Pauline herself is upset by their positivity.

Amara and Blake bring the victim to the hospital. The charge nurses are all dramatic about the whole thing, especially when they learn the pizzas are the victims.

JD and Lily run into each other as her harp runs away. He saves it and they go for drinks, where she says it is one drink and then sex.

Meanwhile, Raffi’s chatbot date is on hold since he missed his reservation.

Elliot talks to Turk, who is in the middle of surgery about getting a liver donor. Turk says it is a complicated process and is interrupted by JD calling about his date.

Amara and Blake are in a meeting with Sibby about the trauma of the robbery. Blake can’t be bothered over forty bucks worth of pizza.

Turk tells Dr. Park about JD’s date, who tells him that Lily is a volunteer and JD is not breaking any rules. He calls JD to tell him the good news and they are good to go!

Amara and Blake discuss the robbery. Blake thinks the robber deserves a second chance.

Elliot is overjoyed when Turk tells her they got a donor. He tells her the patient had Hep C but it will be fine. The pilot is on the way.

Lily acts a bit freaky for JD’s liking, causing him to realize he isn’t ready to move on. He tells her as much, upsetting her. Turk is also mad since he is the one who has to him up.

Elliot and Asher tell Pauline about the liver situation and tell her it is her only option. Asher takes notes and acts all inspirational.

Blake gives the robber information about a program that saved his life.

Amara wants to know why sitting in the charge nurse chair is forbidden and he refuses to talk to her since it is past 7pm.

JD talks about unspoken rules, makes a chatbot date to go with his ziti for one and reflects on things going on in the hospital, including Blake helping the robbery, Pauline wanting to adopt a dog, Dr. Tosh encouraging Asher to ask and watching Elliot make a date with the patient. The latter upsets him as he walks away.

The episode ends with JD and Turk enjoying a movie with blankets.