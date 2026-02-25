Scrubs Premiere Part 2 Recap for 2/25/2026

The second episode of Scrubs on ABC opens with JD and Turk arriving at work and talking about his welcome dinner. Turk talks about eating cake belonging to no-shows. JD knows that Turk got him a present and thinks it is the band in the room. However, it is a set of friendship bracelets and secret handshake. Cue the band playing and them walking off.

JD does rounds with the interns and calls Dr. Tosh Hot Mouth, earning him a visit to the hospital therapist. She tells him that is not appropriate and has The Todd come in, saying he made great growth, despite still making inappropriate comments.

JD vows to not let Dr. Cox down, but Dr. Park gets in his face and insults him. This leads to JD fantasizing about Dr. Park being a villain and taking him down James Bond style. Dr. Park also admits to breaking up a marriage via a three way, makes TMI comments and insults him some more.

Later on, the interns are observed by JD again. He tells them no nicknames while the patient, Stan, plays a joke on them. JD internally insults them.

Elliott works the interns on CPR dummies and runs into JD, complaining and insulting him.

Turk shows the interns his robot, which they are not allowed to touch. As he shows them a video on things to learn, Dashanda says that there is no time to learn all this. Turk leaves in frustration.

That night, Dashanda tries to sleep but is annoyed by Dr. Tosh making content.

JD and one of the interns talk to Stan, who says he cannot take his meds because he cannot afford it. He talks to him and Dr. Chapstick about it and tells them to work with insurance companies to help.

Later on, JD finds out that Elliott told people he cheated, causing them to fight. Turk comes up with a cover story about a mistress named Valentina.

Dashanda trash talks Dr. Tosh, who overhears.

JD is thrown a lot of curveballs, thanks to Dr. Park and it causes him to fight with Turk and Elliott. Meanwhile, the intern who was helping Stan used a naughty word to the insurance company that is appropriate in Britian but not in America.

JD tells Turk they will be going with his robot and not the sim Elliott wanted. This alleviates the issue caused by Dr. Park, but upsets Elliott.

JD tells the intern, who we finally learn is named Asher, to focus on his patients and release Stan. This causes another Bond fantasy as Asher argues with JD about helping Stan.

Turk tells the interns they got the robot, which causes him for argue with Elliott. The receptionists are mad that he insulted their queen Elliott. However, they agree he is fine as hell.

Dashanda plans an apology for Dr. Tosh and learns she does influencing to pay for school.

Turk and Elliott have a heart to heart about how things changed since she divorced JD. She wants them to still be friends and they hug it out.

JD heads to the dinner and is told by the therapist to behave as she admits to previous bad behavior.

Asher struggles with his patients and is comforted by the interns. JD realizes that they need him as much as he needed Dr. Cox. He gets samples for Stan and tells Asher that he cannot save everyone, but they can do the best they can. Stan is thrilled and hugs Asher. Dr. Chapstick gives Asher his number.

JD finds ways to help Stan by calling insurance companies (missing his own dinner) while the interns bond and JD and Elliott renew their friendship.

The episode ends with Turk giving JD his cake and making up stories about Valentina….as the insurance people finally answer the phone.