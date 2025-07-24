America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/12/2024

Tonight is the semifinals results show on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Six acts will join the four Golden Buzzer acts in the finals for next week’s finale. Terry Crews hosts, while Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara judge.

We see a recap and a car commercial featuring the cast before getting down to business.

Roni Sagi and Rhythm vs. Pranysqa Mishra: Roni Sagi and Rhythm move on, Pranysqa is eliminated.

Sky Elements vs. Kelsey Jane: Sky Elements is in the finale, Kelsey is sent home.

Reid Wilson vs. Learnmore Jonasi: Learnmore moves on, Reid goes home.

Sofie Dossi and Sara James do a beautiful performance, where they do an aerial act and sing, respectively. It is not a combination I ever would have thought of, but I am living for it! They both say their experience was life changing, while Simon says he is very proud of them.

Solange Kardinaly vs. Young-Min: Solange is in the finals, while Young-Min is eliminated.

Alex Sampson vs. Brent Street: Brent Street is in the finals, meaning Alex is going home.

Ashes & Arrows vs. Richard Goodall: Richard moves on, Ashes & Arrows is eliminated.

Congratulations to the finalists and tune in next week to see who wins it all!