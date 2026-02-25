Scrubs Premiere Recap for 2/25/2026

The Scrubs premiere on ABC opens with JD working on surgery with several of his other fellow doctors who cheer him on for saving a life. Everyone thinks he is a hero and celebrates him as Time of My Life plays in the background..

It then changes to a montage of his current job, back in Sacred Heart. He is seeing one of his patients and reflects on how some things never change.

Carla is telling waiting patients that they are at code black and to stop asking how much longer they have to wait. JD asks how much longer, and gets a big hug from Carla. Turk sees him and they do the eagle, which Carla thinks they need to retire when they both fall.

JD looks at his watch and quips that he cannot see without his glasses.

Carla wants to make plans for dinner, but Turk wants a man’s night while JD tells the audience about Turk living with Carla and four daughters, showing a look into his life as a dad and husband.

JD continues looking back at his relationship with Turk when he runs into Eliott, his now ex-wife. They go into the supply closet and she yells at him for being there and messing up her now semi-happy life, despite freak outs and getting a ticket for scaring ducks.

JD goes to see his patient Mrs. Brooks when Dr. Park comes in, causing the two men to argue about her treatment. This is when Dr. Cox walks in, happy (for him) to see him. He complains about the interns and life and goes on to insult everyone who comes into his path, including another woman who he dubs as the feelings police since she preaches to him about work-life balance and sensitivity training.

JD has a fantasy about being a fantasy cop and making out with a blonde, thinking that this could be great.

Elliott gets the attention of Dr. Chapstick, and talks to Carla, Turk and other interns about it. JD walks by and she insults him.

JD mentions getting wings with Turk, who tells one of the interns to move a toe amputation up to now.

Later on, JD works with his patients when Dr. Cox brings in his interns, insulting them. JD works with them and reflects on being a teaching doctor. He talks to them later about some hot gossip and learns they don’t like Turk. He talks to Carla about this and she says he has gotten dark at work.

A man comes in to say his wife is throwing up in the car and needs help. The interns argue over what to do.

Turk and JD tell Dr. Park he was wrong about Mrs. Brooks and want her discharged. The three of them go back and forth and get more insults from Dr. Cox.

At the end of the day, JD and Turk talk, with Turk admitting things are different and he is burned out from his job and people not listening to him. JD offers to help, but Turk just walks away.

Dr. Park says Dr. Cox wants Mrs. Brooks to stay another night.

JD finds out Turk went out with the Todd and is pissed off. He tells Carla not to have sex with Turk tonight. Elliott tells him to stop telling people what to do and that Carla and Turk’s sex night is Thursdays. Carla shushes her. Elliott says at least she didn’t mention they do it in the minivan due to the kids.

Carla wonders why JD being at the hospital is so hard for Elliott when she is the one who ended the marriage. Elliott wonders how she knew and learns Carla and Dr. Cox talk about her life. Elliott is not happy about this.

Later that day, Mrs. Brooks is still being observed. Dr. Cox continues to insult the interns while Dr. Park insults JD. Once Dr. Cox leaves, JD works with the interns and gets them more confident. He also talks to Dr. Chapstick and tells him to stop alienating people because he is eventually going to need them. Dr. Chapstick is not impressed, but Dr. Cox is and says this is why Mrs. Brooks is still here, so JD can stay and make a difference. He offers JD a job back in the hospital.

Dashanda comes to get JD to talk to Turk. She says she went to work at this hospital because of him. Turk has a change of heart.

Meanwhile, the interns are leaving and find out the woman who was turned away died from a heart attack. Her husband asked why they didn’t help, making Dr. Chapstick realize the error of his ways. The other interns and JD comfort him.

JD goes in and accepts the job offer from Dr. Cox, who offers him some words of wisdom, saying the interns need him.

The episode ends with JD and Turk enjoying a beer and making a Wednesday night plan to call each other to say goodnight.