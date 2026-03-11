Scrubs Recap for 3/11/2026

Scrubs on ABC opens with JD talking about moving and divorce, as he fixes up his new place and then talks to a patient with Elliot. They agree they can work together and get along….and when they were married, they couldn’t even order a pizza without fighting.

JD then talks about putting a bed together for Ollie and we see a flashback of it falling apart. Elliot says that she is lonely without Ollie and when he is gone, she drinks wine and holds the dog….that belongs to her neighbor.

The interns invite JD to a rave. He is interested until he finds out it begins at midnight at night.

Amara and Dashana text Turk about dealing with interns and ask if they look like The Baby-Sitters Club to him. He says kind of and he doesn’t need any more females texting him since he has enough of that with his daughters and wife….the latter of whom is picking up more shifts.

Later on, he vents to JD about the entire situation, so JD decides they need a feelings dojo with blankets, but Turk suggests making it into a bro-jo with poker tables, leading to a trampoline fantasy with them crashing into the ceiling, where JD finally talks to his work crush.

JD walks around planning a poker night with the janitor, who says he is missing his daughter’s play for it. JD says he doesn’t need to do that, but the janitor says she is 25.

Sibby talks to the interns about a relaxation room. Asher and Blake think that there will be puppies involved, while Tosh and Amara are just annoyed. Later on, the four of them argue about how to handle a patient.

Hooch wants in on poker night and says he isn’t asking to be invited when JD says that there is no seat for him, He says he will bring bean dip.

Dr. Tosh tries to film a patient who is on the Tarzan diet. Elliot is not happy about this, but no one will listen. She also tries to talk to Mr. Nichols about how he needs to eat more than what is on the Tarzan diet, but he disagrees. When Elliot vents to Sibby, she takes Mr. Nichols’s side.

Turk and JD try to work with the interns with different patient, which leads to them all arguing over his condition….pneumonia or appendicitis.

Elliot tries to explain that Mr. Nichols about how he needs fruit in his diet. Dr. Tosh tells him that he can use this to make content at the farmer’s market, but he won’t listen. Elliot gets annoyed and leaves.

JD and Blake talk about poker night and a Macarena flashback comes on. Sibby is invited, but despite knowing about the game, she says she doesn’t gamble.

Mr. Nichols is given fruit, while Dr. Tosh continues to try to make content. Elliot says she cannot do this, which annoys Dr. Tosh.

Turk and Dashana talk about surgeon life while getting food. As he explains what it is like to balance everything, he says Carla’s shift was canceled and she wants him home….and gets a sexy video from her. He also tells Dashana that another lesson includes giving bad news, so he has her tell JD about not going to poker night.

Poker night is a disaster due to the Macarena song, the bean dip not being served and the janitor wanting to crash since he is drunk. Needless to say, JD is not a happy camper.

Turk gives scratch off lottery tickets and dances since he got lucky….which JD says is a sign of him getting lucky. Sibby is not happy about her ticket not giving her a win.

JD talks to Turk about poker night, which includes a flashback of Sibby trying to flip a table. He is mad at Turk, but won’t tell him, he just argues about their patient (who may have appendicitis or pneumonia) in front of the interns and said patient.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tosh hides her phone in a bible. Blake says he wrote it and that the guy dies and comes back from the dead in the end. Turk takes the bible and says that he will pray for JD. Dr. Tosh wants her phone back.

Elliot vents to JD about Dr. Tosh, calling her Dr. Selfie. JD tells her to give her a chance and to remember how she felt when Dr. Cox insulted her. She considers this, and realizes that through social media, Mr. Nichols has orthorexia. They agree to talk to him together.

JD and Turk realize the patient they were arguing in front of has lung cancer. They talk to the interns and try to figure out how to tell him, since he is also a new father.

Later on, Turk and JD go their separate ways, with JD telling Turk that he hopes Nora hits a home run at her game. The interns invite JD for drinks and he says appletinis are on him as they all chat about their drinking plans.

They all unwind and toast as Amara finishes her first drink, Blake wonders if he is into Sibby, Sibby thanks JD for the drink and the episode comes to a close.