Scrubs Recap for 3/4/2026

Scrubs on ABC opens with JD asking his interns about a patient’s medical issues, which happen to be chlamydia, which is running rampant in nursing homes. Dr. Tosh asks if this is why her grandma doesn’t want to visit and he says yes, since grandma likes threesomes. The patient agreed and gets a high five from Todd.

Elliot yells at JD for changing the orders on her patients, while Turk and Carla realize they might only be able to be friends with one of them.

Later on, Elliot vents to Carla about JD as she struggles with the paper towel dispenser in the bathroom. Carla says it doesn’t work for her either….but then gets it to work.

JD and Turk also talk about the issue with Elliot and say that nothing will get between them….which Carla hears and threatens Turk with no sex. He leaves with her as JD looks on perplexed.

Dr. Tosh struggles with a patient and asks a nurse to take him to a room or down an elevator shaft. JD reprimands her and she tells him Mr. Sharp is mean and gave her a one star review. She, Asher and Blake explain this to JD and compare reviews, while JD says that things like this are part of the job.

Elliot and Sibby talk to a patient named Georgia who doesn’t want to listen to them. Sibby talks to her about hell, which upsets Elliot. Sibby says they are low on organ donors and Georgia has the good stuff. Carla chimes in about dealing with her.

Turk gets the robot, which everyone wants to try. Armana is up first and is complimented by Asher in a robot voice. Blake makes fun of him for having no game.

JD finds out he has a bad review, which Dr. Tosh tries to make him feel better about. However, he tunes her out Peanuts adult style. As she leaves, Elliot yells at him some more for making her life miserable. One of the cleaning men (but not THE Janitor) thanks him for the heated seat floor scrubber, which causes Elliot to storm off and slip on the floor.

Amara works on the robot and gets confused. Turk tries to talk her through it and finds out she was home schooled and cannot drive. Dashana is also there helping Turk.

JD is still upset about the bad review and talks to Dr. Tosh about it, which Elliot overhears. She uses this as an opportunity to make him feel worse.

Meanwhile, Elliot and Sibby contact Georgia’s husband, who they compare to the guy from UP. The nursing pair think it is like a rom-com come to life.

Carla gets the IT guy to fix the system that crashed, while JD is trying to prove he is not a narcissist like the review claimed.

He then recruits Turk for help talking to the IT guy. Carla gets paper charts for them to use for the time being.

Arthur, Georgia’s husband, is at the wrong hospital, so Elliot tells Dr. Tosh to get him….and she hopes to get a good review. Elliot reminds her Georgia is dying.

Dashana tries to comfort Amara, who feels upset for being inexperienced in life) and getting in her head.

JD and Turk talk to the IT guy for messing with the system. He refuses, so Turk threatens to mess with his D&D game.

As Elliot and JD argue over Georgia and if she should be released, he fantasizes about being in a boxing ring.

Dashana wants Amara to do a surgery and talks to Turk about it. He resists at first, but then agrees when he says they need to act like her mentors.

Elliot and JD argue…..in the bathroom. She begins to wonder if she will have anyone at the end of her life and really wants Georgia and Arthur to have some final moments together. They apologize to one another and agree to figure things out, but not wait until the end of their lives. He says they will go to help Georgia.

Dr. Tosh says there is traffic, so JD decides to get him, while Turk and Dashana help Amara learn to drive on the floor scrubber.

Blake helps Asher ask Amara out….but he falls on his butt, literally, thanks to the scrubber.

Arthur gets to the hospital to see Georgia….and say she is a miserable cow. She calls him a bastard and she is staying alive to spite him….which makes him happy. Everyone is watching as they hug and insult each other.

Elliot and JD have a sweet moment and she confesses to being the one who wrote the review.

The episode ends with Turk and JD arguing over charades while Elliot and Carla drink and make fun of them, as one more boxing fantasy plays in JD’s head.