Popeyes Pickle Menu Reviewed

Anyone who knows me knows how much I love pickles! If there is an opportunity to get a pickle (or hundred) with my sandwich, burger or meal, you better believe that I am taking it…and eating all the pickles. (For future reference on food orders, it’s always as many as you can legally give me and another few on the side)

Imagine my excitement when Popeyes announced that they were doing a special pickle themed menu! Wings, sandwiches, fried pickles and even a pickle drink! Sign me up!

Once I discovered that this was NOT an April Fool’s Day joke, I, along with my mom, decided to give it a whirl. These are my thoughts:

Fried pickles: The pickles had a thick coating that was delicious and probably the best part of the whole thing. The flavor had a nice kick to it and it was fairly crispy.

The pickles themselves were on the thin side and a bit…soggy? They didn’t have the crisp I was expecting to get with it. It would have been better it were thick and saltier as well.



Pickle chicken sandwich: The chicken itself was crispy and juicy and the bread was nice and soft while being perfectly toasted.

The pickle glaze was a bit uneven but still had a nice kick. I wouldn’t call it a pickle flavor per se, but it had a nice flavor I can’t really pinpoint. The chicken was also huge, which was a plus.

Pickle lemonade: Is it pickle juice or is it lemonade? One sip tastes like one, the next like the other and then the next is like a combo of the two. I can’t say I like it, but I don’t completely hate it either. It’s one of those why am I drinking this kind of deals.

It’s an interesting combo of flavors and reminds me of something I’d see at a frat party or something someone made on a bet….you know, someone decides to make a random concoction and makes everyone drink it on a dare.

I am glad I tried it but I’ll stick to my Diet Coke!

Wings with pickle glaze: To quote Randy Jackson: ‘yeah, it’s gonna be a no from me, dawg.’

The wings were entirely too greasy, the sauce was kinda tossed in the bottom of the container (making a huge mess, btw) and it was too much coating and hardly any chicken.



There was no pickle taste at all on the chicken or the sauce and the latter was mostly just spice. It was also super messy and I could barely finish the portion. I only finished because I spent a decent amount of money on it.

I think it would have worked better if the wings weren’t fried? Maybe if they made them pizza place style? I don’t know, but I was not a fan at all. I was sad because I was the most excited for this because I love pickles and I love wings!

Verdict: I’d go back for the sandwich, mayyyyybeee if there were no other option and I was in a hurry to get some food/super hungry. Other than that, it was pretty subpar and disappointing. The fried pickles were decent, but not enough to bring me back for more.