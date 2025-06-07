Sammi’s Favorite Things: Fairytale Brownies

It is no secret that I have a major sweet tooth….I don’t think I ever met a dessert I don’t like. I am known for bringing in baked goods to work and making decadent desserts for friends and family.

That being said, sometimes there is no time to bake! What is a girl to do when all she wants is a delicious, chocolaty dessert?

Enter Fairytale Brownies. These delicious treats, available on fairytalebrownies.com, are not only delicious, but they are also a small business started by friend Eileen and David. They have been hard at work since 1992 and began working with the charity KABOOM! in 2001, which really put them on the map.

There are several varieties of treats (the raspberry one is my favorite), including cookies, blondies and of course, brownies. They even have gluten free, nut free and sugar free versions of their desserts, so there is truly something for everyone!

Fairytale Brownies are available in several gift boxes, including one for Father’s Day, graduations and every occasion in between! They are also budget friendly, making it an even sweeter gift!