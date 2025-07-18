Sammi’s Favorite Things: Crumbl Birthday Week Cookies

I did it….i finally jumped on the Crumbl bandwagon. A store opened up last year close to where I live, but I haven’t had the chance to go until this past weekend. I had a coupon for a free cookie and the choices this week looked delicious, so I couldn’t resist trying all of them (save for the confetti one, which was sold out! Boo and bullfrogs!) and write a review.

Now, I cannot take credit for this idea. My girl Jill of Jillz Foodz fame reviews the cookies regularly with her daughters Olivia and Emma and gave me the idea. Thank you, ladies!

This week happened to be the Crumbl birthday week, which also happened to fall on my birthday week, so happy birthday to the both of us! Without further ado, here is my review of this week’s cookies.

Classic Pink Sugar: it is a basic sugar cookie with pink icing (they say it has almond in it, but I didn’t taste any)

My thoughts:

Very sweet icing.

Cookie is a bit doughy.

It had just the right amount of sweetness.

For me, it have been baked for a couple more minutes.

The look of the cookie reminds me of those frosted cookies that are always at parties that no one eats….the ones at grocery stores in the clearance section with different colored icing depending on the season. However, these are delicious!

Icing has a cherry flavor to me rather than an almond flavor.

The cookie itself has a nice buttery taste.

Overall ranking 6/10

Milk chocolate chip: It’s a basic chocolate chip cookie with milk chocolate chips.

My thoughts:

The cookie is buttery and delicious overall, exactly what I want in a classic chocolate chip cookie.

It has the right amount of sweetness and chocolate chips.



It was perfectly baked!

It was comforting and reminded me of childhood.

Overall rating 9/10

Birthday cake ft Oreo: Chocolate cookie with icing, sprinkles and Oreo crumbles

You can definitely taste the Oreo flavor!

Lots of sprinkles…..lots of them!

The chocolate flavor is good but not overwhelming.

The icing is sweet but subtle with an almost marshmallow taste to it.

The cookie reminds me of the chocolate marshmallow cake from Entenmann’s that my mom would buy when I was a kid. It was my favorite store bought cake EVER, so this is a nice throwback.

Overall rating 10/10



Caramel ft Twix: Caramel cookie with caramel sauce and Twix candy

My thoughts:

The cookie could have been baked for a teensy bit longer, mine was a bit too underdone for my liking.

The cookie had a caramel flavor, but it was a bit too subtle.

The cookie reminded me of a blondie in terms of flavor.

Nice amount of caramel sauce on top! I love caramel so this was my favorite part.

It could have used more Twix topping.

Overall ranking: 5/10

Peanut butter ft Snickers: Peanut butter cookie with Snickers and vanilla icing

My thoughts:

Perfectly baked cookie! Not too soft or too crunchy

Lots of peanut butter flavor.

Icing is sweet but not overpowering.

It could have used a bit more Snickers candies on top.

Favorite of the bunch!

Overall ranking; 10/10

Verdict: The cookies were delicious, but expensive, so it is a sometimes treat, although the mini cookies are a bit more wallet and calorie friendly. I’d definitely buy the Oreo and Snickers ones again if they are in rotation. While I did enjoy the pink icing and chocolate chip, they were a bit more basic and I’d prefer to try ones I couldn’t always get or make on my own. That being said, I wouldn’t say no if they were in rotation and I was buying a box.

The Twix one was a bit disappointing because I love caramel and Twix, so I was expecting more. I probably wouldn’t buy it again, but I am glad I tried it!

Another note: Since the cookies are fairly big and sweet, I’d recommend only eating a little at a time or getting the mini versions if they are available. I found the portions to be way too big for one sitting.

I have a birthday coupon to use in the next few weeks, so there will be another review soon of different flavors! Stay tuned!