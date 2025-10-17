Sammi’s Favorite Things: Chicken Wings From Pizza Chains Ranked

Tomorrow night is Super Bowl Sunday! Not only are people anticipating a possible three-peat for the Kansas City Chiefs, but they are also looking forward to the most important part—THE FOOD! Pizza, chips, beer and my personal favorite, chicken wings!

To celebrate this big event, I personally taste tested wings from four national pizza chains…..Domino’s, Little Caesars, Papa Johns and Pizza Hut. (You can see the pizza post here)

All four places have different styles of making their wings and most of them offer eight wings instead of the usual half dozen. While they were all mild buffalo flavored, each sauce tasted very different, giving the wings a very unique taste.

The biggest shock to me was that none of the places have the same sized wings….some were super tiny, while others were larger and meatier.

Here are my thoughts on each place’s wings, as well as my rankings.

Pizza Hut: These were the biggest and meatiest of the bunch. I loved that they were well sauced and that there were an equal number of flats and drums. (three each!) The flavor was spicy without being overpowering but had a bit of a chili like aftertaste that was a bit off-putting. I definitely enjoyed them and would buy them again in the future….and did! The second time I ate these, I stuck them in the fridge and ate them the next day. They were just as good and allowing the sauce to sit took away that aftertaste. This is also the only one that came with six wings, whereas everyone else’s had eight.

Domino’s: These were my favorite of the bunch. While they were a bit smaller than the Pizza Hut wings, they made up for it in flavor and by having two extra wings. These are so good that I am willing to buy them every time I go to Domino’s (and yes, I did buy these multiple times for the purpose of this article….and because they are that good). The flavor is baked in, so the wings are not messy or saucy, which I think actually gives them more flavor. They are juicy and have just the right amount of spice without being too overpowering or tear inducing. There is also no aftertaste or burning of the mouth that comes with some wings.

Papa Johns: These remind me of bar wings, bringing my back to my college days. Full of delicious flavor, saucy and juicy, with quite a kick of spice! Again, they were a bit on the smaller side, but the two extra wings made up for the size. While the sauce made them a bit too messy for my liking, I enjoyed them quite a bit. I definitely would enjoy these with a cold beer or soda.

Little Caesars: These were the smallest of the bunch and despite there being eight wings, it really didn’t make up for the lack of meat on each wing. They also had way too much sauce on them….as in, they more or less drowned them in hot sauce, making them incredibly messy to eat. The sauce also burned my mouth for a good five minutes. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good spicy wing, but this was next level spice. They weren’t terrible, but I am not sure if it is something I would get again due to the spiciness and the fact that there was very little meat on the wings.

Ranking:

Domino’s Pizza Hut Papa Johns Little Caesars

I’d love to know your opinions on these wings! Let me know what you think in the comments! Also, feel free to suggest other foods for me to rank/review/try.