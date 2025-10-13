Matlock Recap for 10/12/2025

-Matty wants Alfie out of the house now that Joey, his possible daddy, is there. Apparently, Joey just found out he was possibly the dad and wanted to give Matty and Edwin a Lake Tahoe iPod. This is why he contacted them after the funeral.

-Matty is suspicious and wants a DNA test. Joey agrees, so Matty gets Olympia on the case. Olympia, for her part, comforts Matty and then tells Matty about Julian and how she believes he is innocent. She thinks Senior orchestrated everything. However, Matty thinks Julian is still involved somehow.

-Olympia wonders where the case board is, so Matty must admit she is sending it all to the Times. However, Olympia still wants to bring Senior down because if Julian goes down, she will as well.

-Matty tells Alfie and Edwin about Joey and gives them the Lake Tahoe iPod. Alfie is interested in the iPod and about his possible dad, but Edwin has reservations.

-Later on, Olympia wonders if she should tell Matty the truth about Julian and tries to text her. She ends up asking how she is feeling, even though Matty is suspicious.

-Edwin tells Matty that her friendship with Olympia will be over if they go to the Times, but Matty thinks she can find a way to protect Olympia and the kids.

-At the firm, Julian can’t get into the building. Senior calls him out for it, but Julian says he has a case, which is then turned over to Olympia.

-Sarah calls out Billy for blowing her off at her celebration. He tells her about Claudia’s pregnancy.

-Olympia warns Julian that someone else knows about the documents and says she will protect him in her own way.

-Matty and Olympia work on Julian’s case for Maya Richards, who was arrested along with her best friend after they threw a party at the school theatre. A fire began thanks to a space heater left on with nitric acid in the room, making the case a felony arson.

-The case begins and the prosecution thinks that Maya and her friend had motive to start the fire…..Maya not getting the lead in the school play. Maya says it is possible her friend Georgia did it and says that Georgia returned to get her cocaine. Olympia wants Maya to make a list of everything bad Georgia has done.

-As Billy and Sarah work on the case, Matty and Olympia work on taking down Senior. They figure he was with another woman and try to figure it out based on the flowers he sent. They also argue over going to the Times since Matty and Edwin want the case done.

-Edwin agrees to help with the arson case and then Olympia begins working in court and Matty talks to the cast and crew. She talks to one guy who explains what happened the night in question. He admits he may have missed the girls coming back since he was on Snapchat. He also mentions a man walking his dog, who may have seen something. Matty tells this to Billy and Sarah, who agree to a stakeout.

-Olympia looks through Senior’s office, while Matty distracts him by picking a fight. This leads to him threatening her job and saying he will make sure she will never work again.

-Joey calls Matty, who wants to meet with Alfie. Olympia comes in to talk to her, which leads to Matty admitting she knows Joey is the father since he knows things about Ellie no one else but her and Edwin would know. She also admits how Ellie’s addiction began. They agree to being Senior down…..even though Edwin wants it over.

-Julian says goodbye to Matty, since he has resigned. He wants to know if Olympia is still in court….and she is….questioning Georgia. The cocaine use comes up and Georgia is accused of starting the fire to fund her drug habit and cover up her stealing equipment.

-Matty has a lead on the case thanks to a flower shop worker. They go to the brownstone, where Julian is taking care of his daughter. Once they arrive, Matty gets a call about Joey casing the house. Olympia threatens Julian and finds the documents.

-Billy calls Olympia to say Maya is the one who snuck into the building that night.

-Maya admits she was being blackmailed and threw the party to get money for crypto and didn’t set the fire.

-Billy has a meltdown about becoming a father and the ladies comfort him.

-Edwin and Matty work on the arson case whilst worrying about Joey being the father. They find evidence that could help with the case….which leads to her and Olympia starting a fire at the brownstone. It looks like the nitric acid came from ping pong balls.

-The case is dismissed, but there is a trespassing charge for Georgia.

-Billy and Claudia are having the baby and getting back together.

-Julian and Olympia join forces to bring down Senior, which means Julian is back at the firm.

-Joey is the baby daddy…..and not sober.

-Debra Palmer is the mystery lady, which Olympia told Matty via a tulip delivery.

-It looks like Matty took the security key for the safe and switched out the documents.

-Matty and Edwin contact the Times as the episode comes to a close.