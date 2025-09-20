The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 12/18/2024

-These women going everywhere with a glam squad is….a choice, especially on vacation. You do you, though ladies.

-Bronwyn calls her husband to whine about Lisa while Whitney, Heather and Angie gossip about Bronwyn and how Todd wasn’t there after the dog attack and Heather feels bad that Bronwyn seems like she is in a bad marriage. It’s another day in paradise for our ladies.

-Water aerobics looks like a blast. Heather doing the finger workout whilst flipping the bird is such a mood.

-Bronwyn is saying she will accept Lisa’s gift with gratitude while complaining about it in her confessional. She also doesn’t grocery shop so she has no use for a canvas bag.

-Britani said Meredith was throwing up and crying in the middle of the night. She was also sleeping on the Sprinter. I hope she is okay.

-The women dancing on the yacht is hysterical. I love when they let loose and have fun.

-Lisa and John having special time with Henry to help him adjust to all the changes to his life is sweet. I am so glad he is doing well.

-The women are getting along so well and then Britani brings up being hurt about the women not caring about her bonding with her daughter.

-Britani called Bronwyn a bitch over the whole debacle.

-Wait, why is Bronwyn mad at Lisa because she and Britani don’t get along? I am so confused.

-Bronwyn is finally opening up about the infidelity in her marriage….she found out Todd was cheating while on vacation when Gwen saw him texting another woman. That has to be so heartbreaking, I feel so bad for her.

-Todd told her he is looking for the next best thing….dude, WTF. Then he got her a big-ass I’m sorry diamond ring to make up for it. Yet, she is always afraid she isn’t good enough and he will leave. This is why she feels weird around the girls.

-Wait, Meredith and Lisa are saying Bronwyn is too guarded for Todd? WTF?

-I just want to hug Bronwyn. I feel for her and relate to her so much in terms of never feeling good enough.

-Heather telling Bronwyn that she is worth more than she realizes and deserves it is such a wonderful thing! YAS QUEEN!

-Meredith is able to relate since she went through similar stuff in her marriage, while Angie can relate to always having to be perfect for Shawn.

-Bronwyn thinks Lisa and Meredith are defending Todd, leading to Whitney revealing that they were both accused of cheating. Bronwyn also doesn’t like how Lisa is sticking her nose into her business with Gwen’s bio dad.

-Seeing Mary send Robert Jr. to rehab was such a heartbreaking moment.

-Mary having to go potty before taking her drink is such a mood.

-I am so glad Mary has Angie to help her through all this.

-Mary didn’t get any food? Also, pastrami soup sounds oddly good.

-Britani seemed like she was trying to be nice asking Meredith if she was okay, but it made things more awkward.

-These women spread the story of Meredith throwing up and crying like wildfire.

-Mary not wanting to talk about throw up while eating and then asking for wine is such a mood. I’d do the same thing.

-Wait, Meredith was crying over slut shaming and now fighting about it with Angie? I am so confused.

-Mary is just sitting there drinking her wine and not even caring about the fight.

-Now Lisa is in the middle of the fight because she was intervening.

-Whitney thinks Lisa only cares about herself and her own feelings, while Lisa thinks no one cares about her, causing yet another fight.

-The women are fighting over feelings and who shares what with one another….again!

-Now Lisa is crying and feels like she and Angie were never friends….and storms off like screw you guys, I’m going home!

-Mary just wants dessert. I want dessert too, Mary! It is not a meal without dessert.

-More next week, stay tuned.