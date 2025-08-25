Matlock Recap for The Rabbit and the Hawk

-Alfie is missing, worrying Matty and Edwin.

-False alarm, he was asleep in Mattie’s office behind the couch while looking for the hidden documents. He may have found something to help with the case.

-Edwin isn’t happy with Alfie not doing his homework, lying about things to his teachers and friends and working way too hard on the case.

-Olympia wants Matty on a case for the wrongful death of a client’s wife. This leads to Matty getting access to the documents room to not only work on said case, but to help with getting the documents on the case regarding her daughter’s death too.

-Elijah tells Olympia she needs to drop the case due to conflict of interest. However, she and Julian think they should keep the case and decide to negotiate with Senior.

-Sarah and Billy have cute bantering chemistry. Him getting mad that she didn’t know he had a girlfriend was actually pretty funny, especially since she thought Claudia was a sister not a girlfriend.

-Matty runs into trouble getting into the documents room….because of course she does.

-Matty is able to gain the trust of the widower Robert in the case, impressing Olympia.

-Matty using her nonexistent dog and eye condition to get into the documents room is hilarious and so on brand for her.

-Olympia wants Matty to keep an eye on Elijah….so now she is babysitting?

-Robert thinking that he might be responsible for his wife Sandy’s death due to the resins in his artwork is breaking my heart.

-Robert talking about Sandy is so sweet.

-It looks like black mold in the building is the cause of Sandy’s death and since it was all over the building, it is going to help the case.

-The woman spelling out swear words is hysterical.

-Matty and Edwin fighting and breaking down over the daughter’s case is breaking my heart.

-Matty claiming her nonexistent dog died to get sympathy from Emmalyn the document room lady to get into the room was some of Kathy’s best acting so far….especially when Olympia walked in and was conflicted between being a boss and a friend.

-A settlement was made in the case….but it looks like Senior bankrupted the company and the settlement is worth nothing. Matty had Senior’s number as soon as she accidentally heard about paperwork needed in the case as she was working on her other case.

-Matty and Robert talking about loss and the case is sad and sweet. Had Matty not actually been married, they would have been so cute together.

-Robert giving Matty a bunny he made for Sandy is adorable and sweet.

-I knew Robert was going to ask her out!

-Elijah and Olympia seem to have fallen out after the whole two-step debacle that led to Robert getting nothing in the case.

-I am loving the way Olympia and Matty are beginning to bond.

-Billy and Sarah are definitely friendship goals.

-Julian and Olympia breaking Senior’s awards is so cruel, yet so funny.

-Congratulations and go to hell is my new favorite line.

-Senior hanging out with George W Bush and Karl Rove and acting like it is no big deal is the most unexpected thing about this episode.

-Edwin and Matty made up and are more determined than ever to make everyone pay for Ellie’s death.

-Matty got all the signatures and it looks like Senior is responsible for the missing documents and possibly the reason why Ellie is dead.

