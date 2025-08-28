Matlock Recap for Claws

-Edwin is back to helping Matty on the case by trying to get into Olympia’s email.

-Edwin trying to be undercover is hilarious. He just made up a random story and somehow the computer dude believed him.

-Billy and Sarah’s banter is the best part about this show. I love how he is helping her enter the world of online dating.

-Did Olympia pour Red Bull into her coffee? That is one way to stay awake!

-Matty is more excited over the nail salon worker’s nails than the case. #mood

-Somehow, Matty knew Katya (the plaintiff) was ‘high as a kite’ and warned Olympia that this could ruin this case. I wonder if she is picking up on things she wished she would have when her daughter was alive.

-Katya admits she had a slip up and now they need to rework the entire case.

-Olympia interviews a woman named Tiffany to take Katya’s place, but she refuses when she found out about Katya’s relapse.

-Matty makes up a story about needing a Costco coupon in order to get Olympia’s email from the server room….but of course it doesn’t work. Kira the IT girl, however, explains how it works and a fingerprint is needed to get into the server room.

-Nobody wants to testify in Olympia’s case, making things more complicated.

-Matty thinks someone got to Katya to cause her to relapse and therefore, cause everyone else to be too scared to testify. Olympia thinks it’s one of the guards who accosted her at the salon, so now they have to get security footage.

-The high five between Matty and Olympia is so cute, as is Matty giving everyone high fives after everyone is WTF over it.

-Alfie wanting more screen time would have been more convenient had Matty not been needed at work.

-Matty going to the nail salon to ask questions is a great way to get the owner Sonia to cooperate. I just hope she can expense the manicure.

-Olympia has to tell the story of a king in 700 BC to help with her case….until Matty calls with the footage from Sonia. Now it is up to her, Billy and Sarah to find Katya so she can identify the man in the video….who knew to avoid all the cameras.

-Edwin helps Matty by bringing her tacos and Narcan in order to gain access to where Katya is staying.

-Matty is acting so maternal to Katya, which helps her gain her trust.

-Katya is going to testify after all….even after she admits to the relapse in front of the defense attorney and Matty tells Olympia to think about what she would do if her kids were in Katya’s shoes.

-Billy and Sarah are not happy that Matty went to Katya’s on her own.

-Olympia is really taking Matty’s words to heart when it comes to the kids. She wants them to have stability and is willing to fight Julian on the issue.

-The talk between Alfie and Matty about his mom is so heartbreaking.

-Olympia was able to identify the nasty customer, whom Matty thinks may be more involved that they all thought.

-Billy and Sarah are friends with Matty again, thanks to Matty’s story about her grandson being in trouble at school and that being why she didn’t call them at Katya’s.

-Mrs. Caruso, who works in the prison, was the bitchy customer! She was purposely trying to trigger Katya so she would relapse and they wouldn’t have to pay her.

-Matty is playing matchmaker for Sarah and Kira….and Billy was in on the plan. Matty also spilled her pills…which I think will be important later.

-Billy made Matty a dating profile! That is so cute, even though it could never work.

-Matty turns the tables on Billy to get him to propose to Claudia.

-The prison settled, and the women will get two million each.

-Katya is going to rehab.

-Matty was able to get Kira’s fingerprint on her phone when she spilled her meds….and now she has access to get into the server room.

-Edwin thinks Alfie needs to help them again.

-Olympia tells Julian she wants to put the kids first.

-Matty got a hit on her dating profile….and was recognized as her real self, not her alias!

-More next week, stay tuned!