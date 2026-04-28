Matlock Recap for Rome in a Day

-Matty Matlock bringing in muffins to the firm is so on brand for her work persona….but are her coworkers buying it?

-Ah, it was a nightmare as she hides her identity.

-To be fair, she could just say that after 1992, people stopped with the Matlock jokes because it got old or she began ignoring them.

-Alfie is such a cute kid. I love him helping his grandma try and solve the case and bring down the lawyer that helped kill his mother. As an aside, what a tough thing for a young kid to go through.

-Julian and Olympia bringing Matty into their divorce issues and her using it to her advantage is such an unexpected, hilarious plot.

-This case with Michael being accused of murder because he was standing over the body, had a crush on the girl and was developmentally delayed reminds me of season two of Desperate Housewives.

-A girl named Ariana was murdered. Michael is accused of killing her, but there is a lot of inconsistent witness statements.

-Michael was covered in blood standing over her body. A box of condoms was found by Ariana’s body.

-Penn State vs. Michigan was mentioned to help argue a case!

-Matty is way too excited about getting food for free.

-Matty totally just pulled a My Cousin Vinny by trying to discredit the ‘old geezer.’ In short, she says that if he was that far away, he could have seen anyone….and not tell the difference between Cindy Crawford and Cindy Shapiro.

-Thanks to how this dude cooked the chicken pot pie, he could prove that Michael is innocent.

-While Olympia, Sarah and Billy question Jimmy (dude who allegedly called 911 after the scream was heard), Matty sees two girls fighting about the victim and goes to investigate. Cue a very pissed off Jordan.

-I am loving how Billy and Sarah get annoyed by Matty, but respect how well she works and helps the team.

-Matty pretending to bump into the girls she took pictures of to get information was the best way to show how Jimmy could have possibly killed Ariana.

-CJ is Creepy Jimmy and obsessed with Ariana.

-Olympia’s daughter is in the office because she went home sick….upsetting Julian.

-Olympia and Matty have a love/hate relationship that again proves that they also annoy each other but respect each other at the same time.

-The videos from Jimmy’s store show he provided alcohol to minors, but was not guilty of anything involving Ariana’s murder.

-Michael was also seen at the store stealing the same brand of condoms seen by Ariana’s body. This throws a wrench in the case and could ruin everything.

-Matty’s husband being there as she breaks down and reflects on how she knew something was off with their daughter is so heartbreaking.

-Alfie making a fake story to corroborate her story of being mugged is such a con, but in a way, such a cute thing to do.

-Olympia sending Matty to be a harmless old lady buying condoms at the bodega was unintentionally hilarious. At least it helped with the case and how the previous footage they got might not be valid.

-So….the footage of Michael stealing condoms was doctored…which Matty was able to prove by her condom trick.

-Jimmy’s son killed Ariana by accident and was the one who doctored the footage….and Jimmy helped cover it up.

-Julian and Olympia decide to be civil, upsetting Elijah, who is in love with Jordan.

-Ohhhh, Matty is not happy with Olympia icing her out and not trusting her….and Julian is totally on her side.

-Oh, Julian’s daddy called her out for the show mistake, but she said the ABC years don’t count…nice save.

-Uh oh, Olympia is going to Matty’s house to deliver her food……in her fake house. I didn’t see that coming.

-Olympia and Matty found common ground….but no hugs.

-Ah, so Alfie helped Matty get the passcode to Olympia’s phone…this is so good!

-Matty delivering Edwin pizza via the town car was an unexpected nice touch.

-More next week, stay tuned!