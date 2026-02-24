Masterchef Recap for 9/4/2024

-We are at the top ten of Masterchef on Fox. Things are literally on fire for the next challenge, which will lead to a double elimination.

-The mystery boxes contain different kinds of hot peppers, hot sauces and spices. They must use at least three of them to make a restaurant quality meal.

-Sean Evans from Hot Ones is on hand to help with the judging.

-Kamay has the final immunity pin and can ice someone out for five minutes.

-As everyone cooks, the judges give commentary and talk to the contestants.

-Horacio is making tikka chicken masala with Fresno, cayenne pepper and another spice I don’t catch.

-Becca is making a nut crusted halibut dish with hot mustard, chiles and jalapeños infused in it.

-Kamay gives Becca the five-minute freeze penalty. Luckily, Becca was prepared for this by planning ahead. Once it is up, she works hard to catch up with the others.

-Hallie is making a fried chicken with a honey sauce and spice infused sides.

-Michael is rushing and trying to get his spicy shrimp and grits done….all while struggling to get the spice palate to work.

-The judges worry that Kimberly’s dish is going to be a bit too basic. She also admits to struggling with her spicy chicken sandwich, feeling the extra pressure since she is the last Gen X standing.

-Becca worries about her fish being cooked correctly and done on time. Despite the preparation, the penalty threw her off.

-Warren is making a hot fish stew. He plans on adding spices at the last minute, but Aaron warns him that it might not deliver the punch he desires.

-Before long, time is up and the judges must taste each dish.

BEST:

-Murt: His pork chop with sides and infused with mustard powder and spices is well cooked and flavorful.

-Michael: His shrimp and grits with chiles, jalapeño and spices is full of heat and one of the top three Aaron ever tasted.

-Adam: His jerk chicken thigh with spicy slaw and sides are phenomenal….Sean even wants more of his cornbread.

The guys call themselves the Spice Boys!!

-Adam wins the challenge!

WORST:

-Hallie: Her spicy fried chicken with wasabi rice and sauce is dry and overcooked.

-Kimberly: Her spicy chicken sandwich with jalapeño slaw and spicy kale chips is overcooked and under spiced.

-Warren: His spicy Brazilian fish stew has a strange mix of ingredients and is a complete mess.

-Kimberly and Hallie are eliminated.

HOUR 2:

-There is another double elimination for the top eight!

-They have the wall challenge, where they have to cook identical dishes while separated by a wall.

-Adam gets to choose his partner first, while everyone else teams up. It is Adam and Michael, Horacio and Warren, Murt and Becca and Kamay and Rebecca.

-They have only five minutes in the pantry to grab their ingredients and then it will be closed.

-Horacio is loud and annoys people…but as a NY Italian woman, I get told I’m loud all the time….so I am Team Horacio here!

-The whole thing is so confusing to follow.

-Kamay and Rebecka seem to have trouble communicating.

-Becca forgot lemon but has vinegar to add acidity to her dish.

-Warren and Horacio seem to have trouble communicating while making their trout dish.

-Kamay and Rebecka both want to be in charge, which leads to them being on different pages in terms of what is cooked.

-Horacio messes up the cut of his trout, but there is nothing he can do about it except cook it and hope for the best.

-Despite his struggles, Horacio does his best with what he has and makes everything with humor and a smile.

-Now Horacio’s pan is on fire. I feel so bad for him.

-Before long, it is the home stretch and everyone rushes to finish their dishes.

-The pairs congratulate each other once they are done.

-Horacio and Kamay are worried about letting their teams down and if their dishes are up to par.

-Each team must now present their dishes to the judges together.

-Becca and Murt: Their spice rubbed pork chop with mashed sweet potatoes and veggies look delicious and identical. Both are also beautifully cooked and delicious.

-Kamay and Rebecka: Their sea bass, veggies and sweet potato puree not only look identical, but Rebecka’s veggies aren’t quite as good and Kamay’s potatoes aren’t as smooth. However, they have enough similarities to pass muster.

-Horacio and Warren: Their trout, beurre Blanc and polenta dishes are on two different plates and the food isn’t compatible. The polenta is too rich with the trout a tad overcooked. Horacio’s beurre blanc is broken and the other food has a burnt taste.

-Adam and Michael: Their NY strip with asparagus and mushroom sauce don’t match and Adam’s has a big piece of fat and is undercooked. Michael fares much better with his steak. Adam’s saving grace is his sauce.

The winning team is…..Becca and Murt. Kamay and Rebecka are also safe.

The two other teams are in the bottom….with Horacio and Warren going home.

-More next week, stay tuned!