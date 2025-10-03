The Real Bros of Simi Valley Sneak Peek

The real bros of Simi Valley

The third season of The Real Bros of Simi Valley premieres on Friday, February 14 at noon PT/3pm ET on Facebook Watch. Episodes will drop weekly on Fridays at noon PT/3pm ET.

Starring Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal, Modern Family), Tanner Petulla (also known as Getter), Nick Colletti and Cody Ko, “The Real Bros of Simi Valley” is a satirical scripted series that follows four best friends as they struggle to make sense of their lives now that they’ve graduated high school…ten years ago.

 

https://www.facebook.com/therealbrosofsimivalley/videos/3010586392299062/

 

