ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 6/15/2022
Sammi Turano

Originally posted on June 17, 2022 @ 10:54 am

  • I am liking these flashbacks of their eliminations…..I remember many of these moments and how heartbreaking they were for everyone.
  • Now they all have to redeem themselves and the dishes that got them eliminated. The three portions for the judges have to be identical.
  • The winner gets an immunity coin to help save them from elimination.
  • Tommy seems to really be nervous and forgetting things he needs for his dishes.
  • I forgot Chef Gordon Ramsay sent Gabriel to culinary school.
  • It breaks my heart to see them struggling….and how obvious it is that nerves are taking over.
  • Ugh, poor Stephen looks so sad his dish was completely messed up.
  • The judges going around and making comments is making everyone nervous.
  • Willie’s dumpling dish has come a long way since his last one that got him eliminated.
  • Emily’s black forest gateau blows the judges away.
  • Shanika’s ravioli is a vast improvement from her previous attempt.
  • Emily wins the challenge and immunity.
  • Gabriel’s cannelloni is a bit too simple for the judges’ liking. The thickness of the pasta and the filling left much to be desired.
  • Stephen’s panna cotta didn’t set and was inedible.
  • Tommy’s burgers look messy and didn’t quite deliver.
  • Stephen is eliminated.
  • More next week, stay tuned.
