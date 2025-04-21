ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 6/15/2022
- I am liking these flashbacks of their eliminations…..I remember many of these moments and how heartbreaking they were for everyone.
- Now they all have to redeem themselves and the dishes that got them eliminated. The three portions for the judges have to be identical.
- The winner gets an immunity coin to help save them from elimination.
- Tommy seems to really be nervous and forgetting things he needs for his dishes.
- I forgot Chef Gordon Ramsay sent Gabriel to culinary school.
- It breaks my heart to see them struggling….and how obvious it is that nerves are taking over.
- Ugh, poor Stephen looks so sad his dish was completely messed up.
- The judges going around and making comments is making everyone nervous.
- Willie’s dumpling dish has come a long way since his last one that got him eliminated.
- Emily’s black forest gateau blows the judges away.
- Shanika’s ravioli is a vast improvement from her previous attempt.
- Emily wins the challenge and immunity.
- Gabriel’s cannelloni is a bit too simple for the judges’ liking. The thickness of the pasta and the filling left much to be desired.
- Stephen’s panna cotta didn’t set and was inedible.
- Tommy’s burgers look messy and didn’t quite deliver.
- Stephen is eliminated.
- More next week, stay tuned.
