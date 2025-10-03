Faye Swetlik’s Body Found Three Days After Disappearance

Faye swetlik

Originally posted on February 13, 2020

The search for a six-year-old South Carolina girl has come to a tragic end.

Faye Swetlik,  who went missing this past Monday, has been found dead.  At this point, the police are investigating her death as a homicide.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we have found a body that the coroner has identified as Faye Marie Swetlik,” Cayce Department of Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove announced at a press conference Thursday. “We are now treating this case a homicide. As this community has been working hard to find Faye and bring her home safely, we wanted you to know as soon as possible.”

No other information regarding her death was available as of press time. At this point, there have been no arrests and no suspects were identified.

According to People, Faye was a first grader at Springdale Elementary School. She was reported missing by her family after getting home from school Monday afternoon, where she was last seen playing in her backyard.

 

Story developing…..

