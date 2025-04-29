ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 7/27/2022
- Dessert week! Everyone chooses a dessert to make, but Christian (who has immunity) gets to pick the order in which everyone chooses said dessert.
- Apparently, Derrick and Christian have a bit of a competition for alpha male.
- I had no idea Dara was majoring in pastry and baking.
- Watching this challenge is making me crave dessert…..yummmmm.
- I understand Tommy needing a calm kitchen to bake and having trouble with the chaos.
- Poor Shelly is having trouble getting her dough to manipulate properly. I hope she gets the problem solved soon.
- Now Tommy is having trouble getting the crust done and the tart in the oven!
- Tommy froze his dough by mistake! Poor guy! He keeps trying to fix it and losing time he needs to bake the actual tart.
- Bri is struggling with getting her own tart done—she almost drops it and then the first layer is underdone.
- Brandi sets her station on fire and Chef Gordon Ramsay needs to put it out. It sets her behind and she ends up only making 40 of the 80 macarons.
- Shelly’s Napoleons are also a disaster.
- It seems like almost everyone struggled tonight.
- Seeing the judges go around and comment on each dish always makes me nervous.
Top 3:
- Michael: Hazelnut ricotta cake–it was made almost identical to the sample and tastes delicious….it just could have been a bit more moist.
- Dara: Berry chiffon cake–It looks exactly like the sample and is ‘perfection’ all around.
- Amanda: Coconut passionfruit cake–it is delicious and exceptional all around.
WINNER: Dara!
Bottom 3:
- Tommy: lemon meringue tart–the crust is cracked, the piping is too thick and it is undercooked.
- Shelly: Napoleons–it is a huge mess, but it was well cooked, despite there not being enough cream.
- Bri: Strawberry pistachio tart–it is sloppy and raw, but the cream is delicious.
Tommy is eliminated.
