Recaps

ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 7/13/2022

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on July 15, 2022 @ 9:14 am

ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 7/13/2022

  • Chef Gordon Ramsay loves vegan food….that is surprising.
  • His beet Wellington actually looks delicious. I am not a fan or beets, but I guess you can substitute a different vegetable?
  • The Masterchef garden looks incredible….I want a garden like that someday.
  • Everyone must create a vegan dish. The winner gets immunity, the one with the worst dish is eliminated.
  • Shayne is so cute…I love how he loves his meat but still knows how to cook vegan food. I forgot he won with his vegan dish.
  • Samantha’s stuffed potato pancake sounds so delightful.
  • I like how Chef Gordon Ramsay gives each cook advice on how to bring their dish to the next level.
  • I am glad Shelly is sticking to her guns and tradition by not veering off course with her recipe.
  • Shanika making her own vegan mozzarella is seriously impressive—especially with the time constraint.
  • The judges tasting each dish is so nerve wracking to watch.

The top dishes!

  1. Derrick: Beet tartare with avocado–delicious, but it would have been perfect with chili powder.
  2. Amanda: Falafel with pita–it is street food brought to restaurant level standards.
  3. Bowen: Tofu scallops with cabbage roll and risotto–the flavor is beautiful and on point.
  • The winner of immunity is AMANDA!

The bottom dishes!

  1. Shelly: Tofu curry–it looks bare and is missing the components of a good vegan curry.
  2. Samantha: Potato pancake–it is lacking flavor and looks like an appetizer.
  3. Fred: Tofu Gnudi–the dish is too salty and the gnudi is not cooked properly. However, the eggplant is delicious.
  • Samantha is eliminated.
  • More next week, stay tuned.
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]
See also  The Bachelorette Season Premiere Recap for 5/13/19

Related posts:

  1. ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 8/3/2022
  2. ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 8/17/2022
  3. ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 8/24/2022
  4. ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 8/31/2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

penn badgley is married to domino kirke.