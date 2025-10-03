Sammi’s Favorite Things: Four Pepperoni Pizzas From Chain Restaurants Ranked

It is no secret that I love food. I love trying new places, new cuisines and just going out and socializing over a good meal. Like many Americans, I love pizza and am always on the hunt for the best kind.

Being a New York girl, I am not ashamed to admit that I am a bit of a pizza snob. In my opinion, nothing beats a slice from a local NYC pizzeria….the perfect crust, the right amount of toppings, the perfect balance of cheese and sauce….I am getting hungry just thinking about it.

However, I now live in PA, so I am only able to get my beloved NY pizza when I go back to visit family and friends. That is not helpful when I am craving a slice of pizza, so I decided to give the national pizza chains a try. (I also have tried some of the local places, but that is an article for another day.)

I visited the four chains in my area (Pizza Hut, Domino’s, Little Caesars and Papa John’s) and ordered my favorite pie from each place: double (extra) cheese and pepperoni with each chain’s signature crust. I was not sure what to expect from each place, but the results were quite interesting….and delicious! Check out my thoughts below:

1. Pizza Hut: This is the first place I visited for this pizza taste test. I got my extra cheese and pepperoni on their Original Hand Tossed crust. I remember eating Pizza Hut quite a bit as a kid (thanks to the Book It! program) and always enjoyed it, but wasn’t sure if the pizza would live up to my memories.

I was wrong, folks! This pizza was just as delicious as I remember (shout out to my favorite location in Bellefonte, PA!), if not a bit better.

The crust had a nice, buttery flavor with the right amount of crispiness and saltiness to it (I have no idea how they pull this off, but I love it!)

The sauce had a sweet and salty flavor to it, which was the perfect addition to the crust and toppings.

The amount of sauce, cheese and pepperoni was spot on….especially the cheese! They do not mess around when it comes to extra cheese.

My only complaint, albeit minor, is that the pepperoni could have been a bit better distributed on the pizza so each slice could have the same amount on it, but it was not a huge deal….I still loved it!

2. Domino’s: This was the second place I tried. I got their version of the hand tossed crust with extra cheese and pepperoni. While this one was also good, the sauce had a bit of a spicy kick to it, which I definitely did not expect. However, it wasn’t too overpowering and worked well with the pepperoni and cheese.

The crust also had a nice, buttery flavor and reminded me of an English muffin. Sadly, it was also a bit burned, but not so much where it took away from the flavor of the pizza.

The cheese seemed to be a blend of mozzarella and other Italian cheeses, which gave it a nice, interesting flavor. I think it was my favorite part of the pizza. I just wish there was more of it….despite asking for extra cheese, it seemed like I was given the regular amount. I love cheese, so it was a bit of a disappointment, but not a huge deal.

The pepperoni was perfectly distributed and had the perfect amount on each slice.

The cheese/sauce/pepperoni balance was spot on as well.

3. Little Caesar’s: This was the third place I had visited. I once again ordered the extra cheese with pepperoni on their original crust. I used to LOVE this chain when I was living in Pittsburgh since it was right around the corner from my apartment and inexpensive. However, this time, I was disappointed in the pizza I once enjoyed.

The crust was very thick and flavorless, which was disappointing since I don’t really like a thick crust, and I like it to have a bit of flavor. It was also very dry, which took away from the pizza as a whole.

The sauce was also very spicy. While it worked with the rest of the flavors, it was still a bit too overpowering for my liking.

I enjoyed the fact that the pizza had the perfect amount of sauce, cheese and pepperoni, which is probably the best part of this pie.

4. Papa John’s: This was the final one I taste tested. I kept up with my tradition and got their original crust with the extra cheese and pepperoni for a fair comparison of each pizza.

This crust was definitely one of my favorites. It had a nice balance of crispiness on the outside and softness on the inside, reminding me of a New York roll. It also had a nice flavor to it, not too buttery or salty, but still delicious.

The sauce had a nice balance of sweetness and spiciness, which paired well with the cheese and pepperoni.

It had the perfect amount of cheese and sauce but could have used a few more slices of pepperoni.

So….which pizza is my winner? Each one had its pros and cons, but I have to go with Pizza Hut as my favorite. Everything about it was delicious and despite the minor pepperoni distribution complaint, was the one with the best balance of flavors. I will definitely be returning here in the near future!

Second place: Papa John’s. This one definitely won my heart with the crust and while delicious, the lack of pepperoni prevented it from earning the top spot.

Third place: Domino’s. I wanted to love this one because the commercials make the pizza look so delicious. While it was still a decent pizza, the slightly burned crust and spicy sauce kind of turned me off a bit.

Fourth place: Little Caesar’s: This was another one I wanted to love but it fell short of my expectations. While the toppings and sauce were well distributed, everything else just did not work for me.