ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Highlights for 6/29/2022
Originally posted on June 30, 2022 @ 9:44 pm
- This is the first team challenge of the season. They will cook for the Coast Guard, who will vote on which team they think made the best meal.
- Fred is safe from immunity, but still must participate.
- Season 1-7, plus the Masterchef Junior contestants, will be the blue team. Everyone else is on the red team.
- Christian is the blue team captain, while Alejandro is the red team captain.
- The blue team is making a cod dish with sauce and a corn-based side. Christian seems to be taking charge, but not listening to his team members’ ideas.
- The red team is making a steak and potato dish. Alejandro seems more easygoing, but Chef Gordon Ramsay worries he might be letting his team run him, instead of the other way around.
- The judges go around, giving each team advice on how they could improve their dishes. They want more heat for the blue team’s dish, while they want the red team to step it up on everything in terms of flavor and overall dish appearance.
- Why did Christian throw a hissy fit and toss Derrick’s potatoes in ice water?
- Wow, the red team is completely falling apart with the steaks, while the blue team is failing by falling behind on the potatoes.
- Alejandro is not leading his team at all, nor is he paying attention to anything that is happening.
- ‘Of course it’s hot, it’s a kitchen!’ Chef Gordon Ramsay’s lines are iconic!
- I would like to join Amanda in thanking the Coast Guard for their service.
- Most of the food is a hit, but one gentleman sends his steak back for still ‘mooing.’ When he gets his new steak, it is better, but not quite to his liking.
- Did Alejandro drop the tray of steaks, pick them up and try to cook them…..and then tell Chef Gordon Ramsay that he thought the bacteria would be killed once it cooked? WTF?
- Alejandro is fired as captain, Michael is IN and ready to win.
- Now the blue team is serving raw fish….this is a disaster. At least they were able to fix the problem.
- Aaron called the blue team out for celebrating too early. I did not expect that at all.
- The blue team wins and they are all safe from elimination! The final vote was 71-30….or a bloodbath, in Chef Gordon Ramsay’s words.
- Alejandro is eliminated.
- More next week, stay tuned!
