Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for 2/26/2026

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS returns with Georgie asking Mandy if CeeCee went down for her nap. She says yes and wishes that the no phase will end. As they debate over how it began, Jim and Audrey come home. He talks about different kinds of turkey, while Georgie talks about different kinds of Cap’n Crunch.

As he goes to get the rest of the groceries out of the car, Audrey says he is driving her crazy. She says he needs a hobby and vetoes the Mustang and football, which Mandy and Georgie suggest.

Jim comes back and says they can go to the Hallmark store and buy their greeting cards for the year. Mandy asks Georgie to field this one, but he decides to stay out of it.

Later on, Mandy tries to get CeeCee ready for Mommy and Me class, but she says no. Jim says he wants to go too, but Mandy gets out of it by making CeeCee say no.

The next morning, Jim and Connor bird watch from the window. They debate about what kind of bird it is, while Connor makes up stories about them. Audrey rushes to get Jim a bird book so he can have a hobby.

Mandy is in the couch doing her nails and gets yelled at by Audrey. Jim comes home all excited about bird watching, leading to more bird talk during the family dinner.

A cop shows up and Mandy about a pervert with binoculars. She is happy because there will be no more bird talk.

Georgie takes Jim out for a beer, where Jim admits he hates bird watching and is just bored out of his mind. He wishes that he had something part time, so Georgie suggests being a Walmart greeter. Jim, however, wants to go back to the store.

When Georgie gets home, he talks to Mandy about it and finally agrees to give it a try. He talks to Ruben about it the next day, and he is all for it, even though Georgie was hoping he’d say no.

At home, Jim talks to Audrey about hobbies they can do together, such as fly fishing and ballroom dancing. Georgie comes home and says Jim can work at the store and Audrey says he will do it.

Audrey and Mandy talk to Jim and Georgie, respectively, about behaving at work. The next morning, the guys agree about going in separate cars. Georgie asks Jim to get donuts, which leads to the ladies arguing over who should get them.

Jim agrees to get them and they arrive to the store. Ruben and Jim have an awkward encounter before getting to work.

Audrey enjoys a bubble bath and wine and has a nice chat with Mandy as she relaxes.

Jim does stuff around the shop and even does inventory. Georgie says that they use a computer now and shows Jim what to do. Jim works on it and says he misses birds.

A customer comes in and is happy to see Jim, saying he thought he was dead and sent flowers. Jim doesn’t remember sending flowers and Georgie says he gave them to Mandy.

Ruben comes in and says the entire inventory has been deleted. Jim realizes he messed up and it causes the men to fight and Jim to leave. Ruben and Georgie feel terrible, with the former being relieved when he realizes he doesn’t have to go home to Jim later.

Everything is tense at home as Georgie and Jim fight over the inventory debacle. Audrey wants them to make up so Jim is out of the house. Mandy wants peace and Connor just wants to look at birds.

The guys make up and Jim agrees to take a computer class. Mandy says it will be like when she taught Georgie to use the computer. Audrey says all is settled as the episode comes to a close.