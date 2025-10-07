High Potential Recap for 1/21/2025

-Hiding a dead body in a slide is scary and completely WTF.

-Apparently, the victim was a nanny. The other nannies are saying that there was a creepy dude hanging out at the park, reminding me of the Rob-a-Bye Baby episode of Psych.

-It is believed that the victim, whose name is Tara, was killed elsewhere and put in the slide or attacked and hid in the slide.

-A man named Brett contacted her and was mad she was late meeting him. It is believed he was her boss.

-There was also a creepy man watching Tara at the park.

-The two dads that Tara worked for say she lived a solitary life, but had some fun interests. Brett was one of the dads and was mad she was late, never imagining her being dead.

-They also mention the creepy guy, who they said had a limp and read a French newspaper.

-Adam and Morgan stake out the newsstand at the diner, where Morgan tries to share her sandwich, which she says is Meg Ryan orgasm worthy.

-They spot the guy and chase him, only to find out he is a PI named Chuck and a friend of Adam’s.

-Chuck had to retire because he shot himself in the foot on the job—literally.

-Chuck was hired by the two dads to look into Tara’s life, but he found bupkis. This resulted in him getting fired.

-Apparently, the dads thought that Tara was mistreating their son.

-Brett admits that he hired the PI because Ward (his son) wandered away at the library and almost went into the street with a previous nanny, so they let her go. Other allegations (via a Facebook group) said that Tara was also mistreating Ward, hence the PI hire.

-A woman named Carina seems to be the one making the allegations.

-Morgan spots several nanny cams in the house, so Adam asks for the footage and alibis. They claim that they were in couples counseling.

-Elliot is so cute and so smart.

-Morgan tries to join the nanny Facebook group but gets denied.

-Elliott is invited to a birthday party and asks Ava what to get him. She won’t answer, but her boyfriend tells him to get Legos.

-Ava and her boyfriend are sitting next to each other while texting each other.

-Carina is denying that she wrote the allegations against Tara, but did write the one about Rosa.

-Carina is not happy that she was shamed for reporting Rosa. She also claims she never met Tara, but her husband Mark did.

-Daphne looked into Tara’s phone and sees creepy texts from Little Sketchy, who they think might be her stalker.

-Adam tried to get information about the stalker, but end up calling an immigration law firm.

-Apparently, Tara planned to go to church and a poetry slam, the latter which they think could lead them to the stalker.

-Poor Elliott was not invited to the party after all.

-Adam and Morgan go to the poetry reading and hear some dude read a memorial poem for Tara. They question him and he says he knows who killed her.

-The investigation continues and there are several pictures of Tara with Mark looking cozy. They have a new suspect.

-Morgan sets up a playdate with Elliott and Finn (the kid having the birthday party), thinking this would solve the problem.

-Poetry dude thinks Mark killed Tara because he thinks she didn’t want to be with a married man.

-Mark claims he and Tara were just friends and he was hosting book club the night Tara died. He also claims that the bat in one of the pictures is a plastic Wiffle bat.

-The playdate is a disaster when Finn tells Elliott he is a weirdo that won’t shut up. Morgan kicks him out and tells Elliott he is wonderful. However, Elliott doesn’t want to hear it.

-All the suspects have alibis. There were no defensive wounds on her body, which makes them believe that she knew her attacker.

-The other nannies think Tara was too nice and didn’t know her worth. They also said she never wanted to join them to hang out, but only hung out with Mark, causing a fight with Carina.

-Daphne says that the anti-Tara posts on the Facebook page were all from fake profiles. Carina is now a suspect again!

-Carina is questioned, but says she was mad Mark didn’t order the right wood for their deck. She is still denying ever posting about Tara.

-Carina says storytime was at noon, which is when all the posts happened. This gives the nannies the motive because she took Rosa’s place.

-All the kids have Spice Girls stickers on their lunch boxes to represent the nannies. Sporty Spice/Rosa was missing. Morgan is able to connect nanny Oksana to it based on her Russian Orthodox religion and how she posted on the page. Tara had gone to the church to confront her and got attacked. Disoriented, Tara went to the slide to hide and died.

-The other nannies tried to cover for Oksana, but finally admit that they were never with her that night. They are all arrested. Oksana admitted she killed Tara because she threatened to have her deported.

-Morgan sees Jeff, Ward’s other dad at the park and gives him a cute picture of Ward and Tara. He breaks down about being a working parent and says he is glad he can now spend time with his son.

-Ava plays with Elliott….and even decides to ignore a text from her boyfriend. Morgan just smiles.

-More next week, stay tuned.