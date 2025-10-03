Tune-in Alert: BIG Premieres on Science Channel

Tonight, Science Channel will take viewers on a global adventure alongside award-winning British car aficionado, presenter and host, Richard Hammond, to explore the biggest structures and machines on the planet and how they’ve supersized our world.

From Italy and Austria, to The Netherlands and beyond, Hammond goes behind-the-scenes of these colossal structures and machines to understand the science of ‘big’ and how some of the world’s brightest minds build, drive, fly and use these superstructures every day. Each of the nine episodes follows Hammond to a new location with exclusive access to world-class demos and experiments that spotlight the incredible challenges these architects, engineers and inventors have overcome as they’ve pushed the frontiers of scale in the quest for the next ‘BIG’ thing.