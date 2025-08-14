Masterchef Dynamic Duos Recap for 8/13/2025

It is the final team challenge on Fox’s Masterchef Dynamic Duos. Since Adam and Joel won the last challenge, they will be the one picking the teams.

The red team consists of Adam and Joel as captains, Julio and Rachel and Zach and Michelle.

The blue team consists of Azu and Javier, Aivan and Tina (as captains) and Jesse and Jessica.

The teams will face off in a BBQ challenge. The red team will cook ribeyes with a spice rub and avocado sauce grilled creamy potato salad and succatash while the blue team will cook pork chops with a smoky brown sugar rub, corn on the cob and cold potato salad.

Azu is already feuding with Tina, who won’t let her talk. Aivan tries to explain what she wants Azu to do with the potato salad, but Azu seems confused. It gets so bad that Chef Gordon Ramsay tells them to can it.

As always, the judges offer advice and offer commentary.

They are not happy with the simplicity of the blue team’s dish and how it is too starchy. Aivan and Tina switch the potato salad to an apple slaw and change up the glaze.

The red team’s succatash is also a no-go and is switched to the panzanella Zach and Michelle suggested. The potatoes and steak are also undercooked. They must also start over.

Before long, the guests arrive and it is time to serve the food. Both teams are touch and go for awhile, but food begins to be served.

Jessica wants to help Jesse, but she is being pulled in all different directions.

The blue team runs out of sauce, so Chef Gordon Ramsay tells tina to get it together.

The red team falls behind, which frustrates the judges. They also don’t understand why the blue team is so disorganized.

The red team serves a raw steak, causing even more tension and anger from the judges.

The guests are not fans of the red team’s sides, but seem to love the food from the blue team.

The blue team also serves raw meat.

The dishes are all finally served and the guests vote on their favorite dishes. However, the red team serves cold food and they must redo several dishes.

The blue team wins!

The red team will now have to do an elimination challenge…..next week!