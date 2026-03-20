Masterchef Dynamic Duos Recap for 7/23/2025

-This week’s episode of Masterchef Dynamic Duos on Fox has our remaining teams cooking a VIP Dining Experience. They will be divided into teams and making a two-course meal. The winning team will be safe from elimination, while the losing team will participate in the elimination challenge.

The red team will cook amuse bouche crab vol au vent and filet mignon with sides. Zach and Michelle are captains, with Tonna and Cait, Rachel and Julio and Timothy and Athena are on this team.

The blue team will make amuse bouche sesame crusted ahi tuna crisp and pan seared duck breast with sides. Jesse and Jessica are the captains. Joel and Adam, Tina and Aivan and Azu and Javier are on the team.

The guests will be served on a moving train while under an immense amount of pressure.

Everyone tastes the dishes and divide up tasks.

As everyone cooks, the judges walk around to see their progress. Chef Gordon Ramsay is upset that Cait and Tonna are struggling with the filets and that Zach and Michelle are not leading properly.

Their app is under seasoned, while their steak is undercooked.

The blue team argues over how to cook the carrots and how hot to keep the pan. This ruffles some feathers with the team.

Their tuna is under seasoned and overcooked. They must start over.

Needless to say, no one is happy.

The teams are also running out of time since the train is about to leave.

The food is served, but the teams still run into issues. Javier burns carrots, frustrating Jessica.

Chef Joe Bastianich surveys the guests to see which foods they prefer.

The red team’s entree is a mess, which upsets Chef Gordon Ramsay. Everyone gets overwhelmed as they try and cook everything to perfection. There is a lot of yelling and arguing.

The blue team’s duck is overcooked, causing even more problems.

The red team runs into more issues with the potatoes.

Chef Joe Bastianich continues to survey the guests to see how they like the food.

The blue team wins! They are all safe.

The red team must do the pressure test……next time.