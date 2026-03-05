Masterchef Dynamic Duos Recap for 7/16/2025

Tonight’s Masterchef Dynamic Duos on Fox has the teams playing recipe telephone. One team member will begin the dish and then after 30 minutes, the other team member will take over….with no communication.

The winning team will get dinner at each of the judge’s restaurants.

The cooking begins and Tonna begins to freak out, starting with getting white radish instead of parsnips.

Michelle tries to do too much at once, causing her to get frazzled.

Jesse makes a pork chop dish he and Jessica cook at home. He thinks that this will be easy for her to continue since they are so used to make it.

Ryan Kate has a ton of ingredients out for her filet mignon dish. Chef Joe Bastianich worries that it might confuse Kayla since she has a lot going on and very little done.

Julio makes an airline chicken breast with sides. Chef Tiffany Derry tells him to keep working, but clean for his wife.

Tina makes a lobster spaghetti she and Avian make at home. Chef Gordon Ramsay gives her some pointers on how to work a bit faster.

Ryan Kate tries to make things organized for Kayla. Michelle does the same thing for Zach.

SWITCH! The other team members now must figure out how to continue cooking the dish.

Michelle passes out and a medic is called. She is checked out and is going to be fine.

Kayla is very confused about what she is supposed to be making. She finally figures out it’s a steak dinner, but is frustrated when she sees that they are very behind.

Cait figures out some stuff Tonna was making but is confused by some of the veggies.

Rachel uses mushrooms, which Julio did NOT want to add to the dish.

Before long, time is up and the teams reunite to look at the dishes. They discuss what they did and what should have been done.

The judges taste all the dishes and then pick the top and bottom three.

Top 3:

Jessica and Jesse: Their chargrilled pork chop, chipotle sweet potato and veggies is cooked beautifully but could have used more sauce.

Rachel and Julio: Their pan seared chicken breast and sides are lovely and flavorful.

Tina and Aivan: Their lobster garlic butter pasta with veggies and a butter garlic sauce is tender, flavorful and perfectly cooked.

The winner is…..Rachel and Julio!

All three teams are safe.

Bottom 3:

Tonna and Cait: Their NY strip steak with parsnip puree and sides is missing the cream sauce Tonna wanted and the veggies don’t go with the red wine sauce. Most of it tastes good but is a bit all over the place.

Zach and Michelle: Their crispy skin salmon and veggies is missing the white wine broth Michelle wanted to add. The salmon is beautifully cooked and seasoned, but the sides don’t work.

Kayla and Ryan Kate: Their filet mignon with veggies and mashed potatoes is sloppy and the steak and asparagus is overcooked. The carrots are also undercooked.

The team going home is…..Kayla and Ryan Kate.

More next week, stay tuned.