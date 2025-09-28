The Masked Singer: Who Is The Robot?

September 28, 2025 Sammi Turano Recaps 0

The masked singer

Originally posted on February 3, 2020 @ 12:14 am

The third season of Fox’s The Masked Singer premiered tonight and we already have our first reveal. Eighteen singers will perform throughout the season until only one is left standing.

Tonight, the ROBOT got the least amount of votes and was therefore eliminated. The judges had different guesses as to who was under the mask, including Steve-O, Johnny Knoxville and Flava Flave.

However, they were all wrong….for the ROBOT was actually Lil’ Wayne!

THE ROBOT’S” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/G7eM1HBMyRo

“THE ROBOT’S” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/EMGhytf3kgU

THE FIVE REMAINING SINGERS FROM “GROUP A” WILL TAKE THE STAGE FOR THEIR SECOND PERFORMANCES IN AN ALL-NEW  “THE MASKED SINGER” THIS WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5 @ 8/7c ON FOX! 

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Fox’s the Masked Singer Reveals Latest Celebrity Performer
  2. The Masked Singer: Poodle Revealed
  3. Raven Revealed on The Masked Singer
  4. The Masked Singer Alien Revealed
See also  The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap for Teresa's Mystery Man
About Sammi Turano 7394 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*