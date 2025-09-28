Shifting Gears Recap for 1/8/2025

-Tim Allen is hilarious and snarky. He is also a zaddy these days.

-Kat Dennings is the perfect woman to play his daughter because she has the same personality. These two are going to be magic together.

-Wait, Stiffler is on this show? He is HOT! Whoa!

-It is so on brand for Matt (Tim) to hide a key in a Ronald Reagan gnome.

-Riley (Kat) returning Matt’s car after fifteen years seems like something Max (her 2 Broke girls character) would do.

-Riley is getting divorced and is going to Matt’s because no matter what, she needs her daddy. Or, apparently, a doomsday cult.

-Matt and Riley are so much alike but won’t admit it. The two of them living together is going to be interesting.

-Matt and Riley are fighting over screen time for the kids and hate watching the news.

-The latest argument is about Riley finding a job and not going to law school.

-Georgia (the daughter) is hysterical. I love how she loves Lori from Shark Tank and the Barbie movie.

-Carter (the son) adores his Papa. I think they are going to be so fun to watch together.

-Jesus didn’t Uber, he takes the wheel. My new favorite quote.

-That’s the go-ey, that’s the stop-ey is the new grapefruit and can of peas. IYKYK

-Stiffler (we still haven’t learned his name) and Riley have such good chemistry. We all know they will end up together.

-I love how everyone is letting Riley know that Matt may be a pain in the ass, but he is a good guy.

-Carter’s driving lesson that Matt insisted on ended with him crashing the car. We all knew that was going to happen.

-Matt and Riley are fighting about the car thing, so Carter says that he wants to stay…and admits that he is scared to drive after sneaking off to drive and crashing into a fence.

-Stiffler’s name is Gabriel.

-Matt and Riley bonding over the flour sifter Diane (his wife/her mom) used the day she died leads to them bonding and crying together.

-They decided to compromise by doing news and family time over breakfast and also working on how to raise the kids.

-This show is adorable so far. I am really enjoying it, like, a lot.

-More next week, stay tuned.