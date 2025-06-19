Masterchef Dynamic Duos Recap for 6/18/2025

We are in the second week of competition on Fox’s Masterchef Dynamic Duos. Last week, we saw Kevin and Trey go home, leaving eleven couples still in the game.

It is Mystery Box Week! Since Zach and Michelle won last week, they get to choose what proteins each team will be cooking. This poses a problem for Darce and Courtney, who are both vegans.

One team member has a spicy box, while the other has sweet. They then need to take at least two ingredients from each box and make one delicious meal.

Courtney and Darce: Chicken

Javier and Azu: Venison

Tonna and Cait: Scallops

Timothy and Athena :Pork Tenderloin

Joel and Adam: Cod

Ricky and Ashley: Filet mignon

Julio and Rachel: Octopus

Jesse and Jessica: Prawns

Aivan and Tina: Short ribs

Ryan Kate and Kayla: Snapper

Zach and Michelle: Octopus

The winner will get a special advantage, while the worst dish will get sent home.

Everyone begins to cook. Aivan is told to use the pressure cooker, but she does not want to because she doesn’t think it is necessary, nor does she know how to use one.

As always, Chef Gordon Ramsay, Chef Tiffany Derry and Chef Joe Bastianich walk around and check out each dish, offering advice and commentary.

Julio and Rachel worry about over-butchering their octopus.

Azu and Javier keep fighting instead of communicating.

Best Dishes:

Jesse and Jessica: Their spiced prawns are cooked beautifully and delicious that went above and beyond in flavor.

Rachel and Julio: Their seared octopus looks inviting and tastes better than some of the food in Chef Joe’s restaurants

Avian and Tina: Their Korean short rib dish has the flavor and tenderness, but could have used more sauce.

The winner of the night and advantage is Rachel and Julio!

All three couples are safe.

Worst Dishes:

Azu and Javier: Their spice venison has the wrong kind of sauce and looks like Chef Gordon Ramsay’s kid’s lunchbox. It is also very heavy and sweet, despite the venison being cooked beautifully.

Ricky and Ashley: Their spice rubbed filet mignon is a series of errors, over-seared and cut all wrong. The filet is grey and the meal simply didn’t come together.

Zach and Michelle: Their crispy skinned duck breast with cherry sauce has too much fat on it and is a total mess.

Ricky and Ashley are going home.

More next week, stay tuned!