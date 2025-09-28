How to Watch the Super Bowl Outside the USA

This year for the first time, the Super Bowl will be available in 4K, but you’ll need to stream the game as the TV broadcast (on FOX) won’t support 4K. For 4K, you’ll need to stream it on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps.

Now…if you’ll be traveling abroad on Super Bowl Sunday this year, streaming the game, let alone in 4K will most likely be blocked outside the US. (note some countries will have broadcast available, but not in 4K) Luckily these geo-blocking issues can be solved with the help of a VPN. A VPN can spoof your geo-location by hiding your true IP address and connecting you to a VPN server in your desired location – which for the Super Bowl is in the US.

Whether watching the Super Bowl or not, using a VPN while traveling is always a smart idea that helps you protect and secure your personal data on your devices at all times.

Best VPNs for streaming the Super Bowl abroad through the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps:

NordVPN is the hands-down most secure and reliable VPN service on the market today. With impenetrable AES-256 encryption, protection from any kind of leak, and advanced bonus protection features, you can be sure your data is safe.

Surfshark is the only premium VPN service that has no limit for simultaneous connections. Furthermore, it has extremely low prices. Given that Surfshark has nearly everything a user could ask, getting it is a real bargain.

ExpressVPN is one of the most respected VPN services providers. The company offers one of the widest-reaching networks of 3000+ servers spread across 90+ countries. This includes some truly exotic locations and makes the service great for entertainment.