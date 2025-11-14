Night Court Recap for Hot to Trot

Night Court opens with Abby talking to Susan, her ex-boyfriend’s mom about Susan’s breast implants. They hug as Susan goes to leave.

Gurgs, Julianne Wyatt and Dan comment on how weird it is and tell Abby as much when she joins them. Julianne also comments on how Susan’s boobs can get her out of legal trouble.

Dan says it is weird to talk to an ex’s mother and talks about his former mother-in-law and how he is afraid to cut her off. Gurgs is surprised she is still alive and asks her to bite her. Dan says she bites a lot of nurses, which he is how he knows she is still alive.

Julianne says she loves cutting people off, but it is lonely.

Susan asks a priest if her boobs come to heaven with her. Abby comments that all dogs go to heaven, why not the puppies?

Abby works on a case involving two men whose beards got stuck together. Gurgs snarks on it as they are dismissed.

Dan says Julianne smells like rich people. She says her aunt Muffy died and talks about her crazy family. Dan asks her about it and she talks about how she never fit in and how her aunt took a shining to her. Gurgs snarks on her life and how it sounds like a Netflix special, while trying to offer sympathy.

Dan just wants to come over so he can slip and inherit Muffy’s millions.

Wyatt talks about dating a younger woman while Abby tells him about spending time with Susan to keep getting updates on Jake’s life. Wyatt tells her this is a bad idea, even as she argues her case.

Julianne meets with the person in charge of Muffy’s will as Gurgs and Dan listen in wondering what she will inherit. It takes forever, so Dan looks though it and tells her she inherited a horse. Julianne is not happy about this and complains about all she did for Muffy.

Susan and Abby talk during their mah-jong game. Susan wants Abby to come to her birthday party, so Abby finally confesses she is using her to get updates about Jake. Susan admits she is doing the same thing because she wants them back together. She begs her to come to the party and to think of her when Jake finally ‘mounts her like a Clydesdale.’

Gurgs asks Dan to take care of her lizards if she dies. He asks how she will know if he takes care of them.

Meanwhile, Julianne is still complaining about the inheritance and realizes that the horse got the money. However, she sold the horse to Flobert, who won’t give it up for anything. Julianne begs Dan to talk to him, even offering a finder’s fee. Flobert says he knows the horse is rich and his fees doubled.

Wyatt acts like Abby’s wingman at the party so she can get with Jake. However, he is already there with another woman. She asks Susan about it and he says that he is has a girlfriend. Susan also randomly admits to opening his mail, making Abby even angrier since she admitted to a federal crime. Susan, who is drinking, finds all this hilarious.

Dan tells Julianne that he cannot help her, leading to an argument. He wants Flobert in his good graces to get the horse money, but so does everyone else. Dan talks to him about it, but Flobert is determined to keep the horse and use her for the money.

Abby tells Wyatt about the situation when Jake comes up to her, wondering why she is there. It gets awkward when she meets his girlfriend Lucy, so Wyatt says she is the entertainment. Things gets even more awkward when Abby does impressions, and Susan makes Jake and Abby catch up.

Jake and Abby actually have a nice chat until Susan throws wine on Lucy and gives Abby a thumbs up.

Abby talks things out with Jake and Susan. Jake and Abby decide to be friends while Susan and Lucy bond.

Wyatt and Abby leave so he can go to water aerobics with his girlfriend in the morning.

Flobert tells them he let the horse go, while Julianne says she doesn’t want it. It turns out he let the horse literally run away, so everyone goes to find it as the episode ends.