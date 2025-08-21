Empire: Previews of the First Two Episodes

Wednesday, September 26 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT); Forest Whitaker Guest-Star – SEASON PREMIERE!

Two years after losing Empire to Eddie Barker (guest star Forest Whitaker), Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious (Terrence Howard) are still in the midst of picking up the pieces. The family is now completely dispersed and coping in their own ways after experiencing unimaginable tragedies. Meanwhile, in an effort to reclaim the Lyons’ position in the music industry, Cookie sets her eyes on a talented new singer and rapper, Treasure (guest star Katlynn Simone) in the all-new “Steal From The Thief” Season Five premiere episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, Sept. 26 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Wednesday, October 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT)

Cookie and Lucious learn the difficulties of launching an artist without Empire Entertainment’s resources, and their future with new artist Treasure is jeopardized. So when they receive two interesting offers that will launch them back into power in the music industry, they make a surprising decision. Meanwhile, Jamal (Jussie Smollett) decides to put his family first and move back to New York, leaving Kai (guest star Toby Onwumere) with some tough decisions in the all-new “Pay For Their Presumptions” episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, Oct. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.