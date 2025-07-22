Masterchef Recap for 9/11/2024

-It is restaurant takeover week on Fox’s Masterchef! Tonight, the final six will be divided into two teams to see who will reign supreme. Becca is the Blue Team captain with Kamay and Adam on her tram, while Murt is the Red Team captain joined by Rebecka and Michael.

-Each team will make a scallop appetizer with fraiche salad and candied walnuts, a lobster appetizer with onions and carrots topped with lobster bisque and truffle butter. For the entrees, they will make a roasted duck with golden beets and a New York strip with spinach and fennel topped with artichoke chips.

-The teams strategize to work and get their food cooked to Chef Gordon Ramsay’s standards.

-Murt seems super overwhelmed and tries to give Chef Gordon Ramsay a time as to when the apps will be out. The two of them seem to butt heads quite a bit.

-The blue team overcooks the scallops and have to start over. The team as a whole falls apart, stressing Becca out, especially when Chef Gordon Ramsay yells at her.

-Aaron Sanchez apologizes on behalf of the blue team falling apart, while Joe Bastianich apologizes on the red team’s behalf.

-Both teams are falling apart and a total mess.

-Both teams are a huge disaster and disappointment.

-Murt reverses orders for entrees, causing even more problems.

-Both teams make delicious food, despite the disasters in the kitchen.

-The blue team is now serving blue steak and overcooked fennel. Chef Ramsay is about fed up with the lack of teamwork.

-Chef Gordon Ramsay thinks Murt is being disrespectful and tells him he is no longer captain. Michael is now in charge.

-The blue team serves undercooked food. Kamay and Chef Gordon Ramsay argue over cooking the duck properly.

-Everything is a disaster from start to finish.

-The red team wins and are all going to the semi-finals.

-The blue team will now have to eliminate someone.

-Adam is eliminated. Despite his mistakes, Chef Gordon Ramsay has faith that he will go far in his career.

HOUR 2:

-There are two challenges tonight, with one person being eliminated after each one.

-The first challenge is a mystery box challenge. The boxes contain a restaurant review describing a dish, missing one key ingredient—their imaginations. They need to make their own dish based on what the review says in 45 minutes.

-Each contestant cooks their first dish, with the judges offering commentary and giving advice as they walk around and watch.

-Before long, time is up, and it is time to judge the dishes.

-The judges taste each dish and give the pros and cons of each.

-Kamay, Rebecka and Michael are safe, with Becca and Murt in the bottom two.

-Murt is eliminated.

The next challenge has the final four cooking to keep up with Chef Gordon Ramsay–LITERALLY!

-They begin by making gnocchi from scratch. They then add salmon and cream sauce, along with asparagus.

-Each of them seem to be struggling at some point, but they all pull through to finish in time.

-One by one, the judges taste and observe each dish, giving the pros and cons of each.

-Kamay is in the finale!

-Becca is in the finale!

-Michael is in the finale!

-Rebecka is eliminated.

-Finale next week, stay tuned.